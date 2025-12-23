‘What Is He Doing? Sitting In The Bathroom?’: Four Women Provide Evidence Of Unhinged Sherrone Moore Sending “Strange Or Uncomfortable” Messages Via DM

The Sherrone Moore story is still growing legs, as details of his communications with various women emerge in the aftermath of his firing for an “inappropriate” relationship with football staffer Paige Shiver.

The Former University of Michigan head football coach allegedly sent messages described as “strange or uncomfortable” to at least five women before his termination and arrest earlier this month. This is according to women who spoke anonymously to “The Atlhletic” in a story published on Monday, December 22.

Former Michigan Football HC Sherrone Moore was fired for an “inappropriate” two-year relationship with staffer Paige Shiver, after compiling an 18-8 record in two seasons at the prestigious football factory. (Screenshot/Instagram)

Women Provide Screenshots Of ‘Strange Or Uncomfortable” Relationship With Sherrone Moore

Four of the five women provided screenshots of their alleged interactions with Moore on social media.

Moore is no longer affiliated with Michigan football, and his reputation has taken a hit after he was arrested for breaking into his mistress’ home and threatening to unalive himself following the scandal that rocked his world and put his personal life on a platter for social media to devour.

In total, “The Athletic” spoke to more than 20 people, “including current and former staff members, players, school officials and women who interacted with Moore on social media,”

Michigan Employees Describe An Emotionally Unhinged Sherrone Moore Days Leading up To Firing and Arrest

The information acquired supposedly shows an unhinged Moore getting increasingly erratic with his emotions in his final days as head coach at Michigan.

“Moore would break down sobbing in staff meetings and lash out at other coaches, according to three program sources who witnessed the behavior. “He was seen eavesdropping on closed-door meetings inside Schembechler Hall, one of those people said, and fellow staff members became concerned about his mental state.”

Moore, 39, was fired as head coach at Michigan on December 10 and the revelation of his two-year affair with a staffer shocked the college football world. At that point his career and family were immediately compromised. Then a string of odd incidents and accusations from OnlyFans model Mia Sorety tossed more mud on Moore’s name.

(Getty Images/Screenshot Instagram Mia Sorety)

Now other women are coming forward to not only say they have interacted with Moore but share stories of those interactions for people to form their own opinions about who Moore really is.

One woman, unaffiliated with Michigan’s football program, alleges that she received a hand-waving emoji from Moore via Instagram shortly before the Wolverines played Purdue on November 1. Then Moore allegedly sent her another message after the game, which Michigan won 21-16.

Woman Says More Left Fire Emoji Under Instagram Story Of Her Working Out

The Athletic reported that “The woman, incredulous that Michigan’s head coach would be messaging her on a game day, initially believed it to be a fake account.” The article goes on to say, “Once Moore assured her it was not, she congratulated him on that night’s win.”

The woman also claims that once she discovered that he was married to wife Kelli Moore since 2015 and has three daughters, she broke off all interaction with Moore.

Screenshot/Instagram Sherron Moore)

Sending someone a “hello” on social media isn’t harassment or unusual. However, in light of everything that has transpired and the details that can be substantiated, it’s not strange that women Moore has interacted with would now be more eager to share them publicly. some have suggested these women could be laying the groundwork as part of a larger lawsuit that is forming against the University.

According to the woman, two days after his first message, Moore left a fire emoji on an Instagram Story video of the woman using a stairmaster at the gym.

The woman felt that a married man taking the time to compliment her workout was strange. She asked reporters while speaking with The Athletic, “What is he doing? “Sitting in the bathroom?”

Moore Offered To “Fly Women Out” To Michigan To See Him

Another woman allegedly provided evidence of Moore volunteering to “fly her out” to Michigan to spend time with him, but she was concerned that because he was married and a high profile person they would be stressed out sneaking around and she didn’t want to be “holed up in some hotel.”

“I guess we will have to see ! I would say yes but you would also have a driver haha,” Moore allegedly responded. He added, “We will go into that detail later.”

Spoken like a true head football coach.

Social Media Reacts To Women Alleging Strange Interactions With Sherrone Moore Via Social Media

“Sherrone Moore was just begging to get caught,” the “College Sports Only” account on Twiiter/X captioned above an excerpt from The Athletic’s story.

Sherrone Moore was just begging to get caught. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/sPJ9CnUi5B — College Sports Only (@CSOonX) December 22, 2025

“So he’s black Ed Orgeron without the wins and the protection that comes from them,” said one fan, comparing Moore to the former LSU head coach (who was divorced) who was fired because his appetite for women and wild lifestyle started to spill over into the workplace.

Following a 2019 National Championship team that featured such NFL stars as Joe Burrow and Lamar Chase, reports surfaced that Orgeron’s relationship with the LSU administration had deteriorated. After a 6-6 season in 2021 and other issues that presented the school in a bad light, he was gone and got his $17M buyout on the way out.

Said another fan, leery of the way shiver and her lawyer have handled this situation:

“I want to see how this plays out. She was obviously lining up the lawsuit before the relationship became known. What I want to see is how her initially denying the relationship numerous times could have any effect on the lawsuit. Calling her lawyer instead of the police was weird.”

“Dude was always hunting, what’s the problem?.” said another fan who doesn’t see a problem with Moore having an appetite for women, even if it’s outside his marriage. That’s not grounds for dismissal.

Another fan blames Michigan and claims they didn’t identify Moore’s issues and aid him in harnessing them.

“Once again, the guy has a sexual addiction. Clearly. Needs to go to rehab like Tiger Woods. Shame UM was more interested in his recruiting prowess and beating Ohio State than getting him the help he needs.,” one fan commented.

Paige Shiver’s Lawyer Heidi Sharp Says Sherron Moore Is Very Dangerous Man with History Of Domestic Violence

These new nuggets about Moore’s use of social media come on the heels of being charged on Dec. 12 with one count of third-degree felony home invasion, one count misdemeanor stalking related to a domestic relationship and one count misdemeanor breaking and entering.

OnlyFans model Mia Sorety was the first woman other than mistress Paige Shiver, to come out and expose former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore’s alleged interactions with her following his firing and arrest in early December (Screenshot: Mia Sorety Instagram/ABC New)

Making matters worse, according to Shiver’s lawyer, Heidi Sharp, Moore allegedly had a pattern of violence against his mistress Shiver during their relationship that eventually led to his termination. After an investigation, Shiver’s confirmation of the affair sealed his fate.

In addition to the strong accusations of domestic violence against [the staff member], Sharp advised the courts that Moore was “very dangerous,” according to court documents.

Moore admits to the relationship but denies ever threatening Shiver.

Despite Sharp’s explosive claims, the prosecution didn’t think Moore’s actions rose to a charge of assault and he was released on $25,000 bond and ordered to wear a GPS ankle monitor as he awaits his next scheduled court appearance on January 22.

Expect Other Women To Step Forward And Try To Jump On The Lawsuit That’s Coming Against Michigan and Moore

Once Moore’s years-long relationship with Shiver was exposed, rumors of an alleged terminated pregnancy, a pay hike that doubled her salary within a year and alleged various forms of abuse came to light. His entire life became an open book.

His actions have put him in a position to be exploited by people with whom he had no true connection or concern for. The alleged mistress, Shiver, is still collecting a check at the University for a job with duties that can’t even be articulated. Nobody knows what she actually did for the football program, but she was making about $100K. We can only attribute her quick rise in salary to either her relationship with Moore or the fact that she’s exceptional at her job.

Meanwhile, the mistress, who was equally complicit in the affair, was not fired and has not been harassed, hawked or run through the coals for being a homewrecker. Moore is getting the low end of this deal for sure, and he has nobody to blame but himself.