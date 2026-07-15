‘Coverup…Close The School Down Now’: Investigation Into Michigan Handling Of Sherrone Moore And Paige Shiver Affair Reports Jim Harbaugh Helped Shiver With Postpartum Depression Following Abortion

Former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore isn’t in jail and his case with former staffer Paige Shiver has been litigated, but the Jenner & Block investigation into the culture of the University of Michigan athletics department is providing some damaging information, which includes athletic director Warde Manuel apparently having suspicions of an inappropriate relationship between Moore and former football staffer Paige Shiver.

RELATED: ‘She Not Going To Take Any Accountability Huh’: Paige Shiver Exposes DMs Former Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Sent Her While His Wife Was With Child

In the findings, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that the law firm concluded that Michigan’s response to the situation was lacking and it couldn’t identify a person who was in charge of looking into allegations of a relationship between Moore and Shiver. Moore was a rising star in the college football ranks, who succeeded Jim Harbaugh as head coach in 2024 and was abruptly fired in December 2025 following an investigation that found “credible evidence” of an inappropriate relationship with Shiver, who also confirmed her complicated years long relationship with the married coach.

Michigan AD Warde Manuel Warned Moore Not To Travel With Assistant Paige Shiver

Findings reveal that University of Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel had expressed concerns about Moore’s close relationship with Shiver days before the start of the 2024 college football season. He went as far as directing Moore not to travel with his executive assistant and secret lover Shiver ahead of the 2024 season amid concerns over their relationship.

The findings also stated, per the WSJ, that Shiver texted Moore that she was being treated at a hospital for postpartum depression and that then-head coach Jim Harbaugh had “helped” connect her with the “head person here.”

“Don’t worry he doesn’t know everything and won’t[,] just knows I’m not well,” she texted Moore at the time.

According to reports, Manuel wrote in a note on Michigan letterhead on Aug. 29, 2024: “I told him I didn’t remember if we had already discussed, but that she couldn’t accompany him on trips.”

Manuel Says He’s Not Leaving

The law firm also reports that Moore initiated the inappropriate relationship, messenging Shiver on Instagram a month after she started as an intern in November 2021. He reportedly cut to the chase, asking her, “What’s your drink of choice?”

Moore was still an assistant at that time. Allegations of an inappropriate relationship really began surfacing when he became head coach and named her his executive assistant with a health pay increase.

The full report has not been released, but early details indicate that Manuel will be next to go at Michigan as he is the person in the direct line of fire as the AD who also had some knowledge of the inappropriate relationship. Even suspicion, at least, to warn him to stay away from Shiver while traveling on road trips.

It seems, he tried to warn Moore of what lay ahead.

Manuel doesn’t feel like his job is in jeopardy despite the damage this entire situation has caused to the program, telling Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger on Monday that there were no plans for him to vacate his post as AD.

“The president and I have had several great conversations over the past couple of days. There are no plans for me not to continue to be the athletic director for the near future,” he said.

Jim Harbaugh Helped Paige Shiver With Postpartum Depression Following Abortion

The moving pieces in this situation and collateral damage of the report apparently involves former head coach Jim Harbaugh, who had knowledge of a Shiver’s pregnancy The pair’s physical relationship began during a recruiting trip to Colorado in January 2022 and later that summer, Shiver reportedly had an abortion.

Paige Shiver says that during her yearslong relationship with former University of Michigan coach Sherrone Moore, she became pregnant but experienced complications.https://t.co/6Kg4QNxiEz pic.twitter.com/VgQCB1WSuE — ABC News (@ABC) April 24, 2026

When this case first developed and rumors and information was flying around, including a possible pregnancy and abortion by Shiver at the urging of Moore. It was another pattern of alleged abuse that Shiver’s lawyers say Moore inflicted upon his workplace subordinate over the years.

Reportedly, text messages uncovered in the probe indicated that Shiver told Moore that Harbaugh had helped connect her with medical personnel for postpartum depression treatment, but he had no clue of Moore’s involvement.

“Don’t worry he doesn’t know everything and won’t[,] just knows I’m not well,” Shiver texted Moore at the time.

Harbaugh has spoken on Moore’s fall in the past and has publicly described it as a tragedy and admits that he has spoken with Moore since the firing. Supposedly Harbaugh was not aware of the affair, and we will have to take his word for it.

Fans React to Report On Michigan Handling Of Sherrone Moore-Paige Shiver Affair

“Massive sexual abuse coverup by Bo (statue is still up), cheated to win games, covered up an abusive coach, actively hid evidence to escape further punishment. Close the school down now,” one person commented.

Michigan State Spartans Podcast Says Players Took Pictures Of Moore’s Car Parked At Shiver’s Apartment

According to “Locked On Spartans Podcast” Moore’s relationship wasn’t that down low among the players on his team.

“Yikes: Michigan players took pictures of Sherrone Moore’s car parked at Paige Shiver’s apartment lot… at night.,” they said.

𝐘𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐬: Michigan players took pictures of Sherrone Moore’s car parked at Paige Shiver’s apartment lot… at night



Spiro told Matt Shaheen the Jenner & Block investigation stayed narrow —more like this is coming



How much did leadership really know while this was happening? 💔 pic.twitter.com/qHES443ACN — Intrinsic (@intrinsicvalyou) July 15, 2026

As far as the investigation, more info is coming and there might be more repercussions as a result of recent findings.