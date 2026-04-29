‘She Not Going To Take Any Accountability Huh’: Paige Shiver Exposes DMs Former Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Sent Her While His Wife Was With Child

Paige Shiver the now ex-mistress of former Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore is telling it all. Shiver, the former Michigan staffer, who carried on a years-long relationship with Moore says for the first month of their relationship she had no idea he was married when he pursued her.

Shiver Says Moore Deceived Her, Didn’t Know He Had Pregnant Wife

And even after finding that he was indeed married and his wife was actually pregnant, Moore assured her that the relationship was over and he was headed for divorce. Per Shiver was all part of Moore’s manipulation tactics to string her along with no intention of actually divorcing his wife of now 11 years. During a recent appearance on ABC’s “Nightline,” Shiver had plenty to say and she also kept plenty of receipts.

Paige Shiver says that during her yearslong relationship with former University of Michigan coach Sherrone Moore, she became pregnant but experienced complications.https://t.co/6Kg4QNxiEz pic.twitter.com/VgQCB1WSuE — ABC News (@ABC) April 24, 2026

Shiver Tells It All

Per Shiver the ex-intern-turned-staffer, Moore began to follow her via social media in 2022, and that’s where things went from a professional to romantic relationship. Shiver mentioned how Moore would always reach out to her via IG to break the ice:

“He originally would direct message me on Instagram. He started reacting to my Stories with a fire emoji.”

The 2024 national championship-winning coach would also ask Shiver things like.

“What’s your drink of choice?” and “What do you like?” “He was always coming down to my desk, always talking to me,” Shiver said.

Sherrone Moore's Ex-Mistress Paige Shiver Says He Got Her Pregnant https://t.co/EE0fknDNBm pic.twitter.com/8BwioJcVDs — TMZ (@TMZ) April 24, 2026

Shiver Was Pregnant By Moore

Now the father of three following the birth of his daughter Sadie in 2025, more Shiver she also was pregnant by him at one point in time as well. Shiver says in 2022 she was with child but decided against keeping when it was diagnosed with Pompe disease, a genetic disorder that weakens muscle strength.

“Multiple doctors and experts told me that it wouldn’t be right or healthy for me to keep the baby, Shiver said. Shiver’s choice was to keep the baby, and she even alleges that Moore told her to “do what’s right for your body.”

RELATED: ‘Here’s A Man That Had Complete Control Over Me’: Paige Shiver, Ex-Mistress Of Former Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore, Speaks Out About Pregnancy

Shiver Reacts To Being Labeled A Homewrecker

In the aftermath of Moore/Shiver saga, she’s been labeled a homewrecker by many, and based on her response to the accusations Shiver is taking it all in stride while telling her side of the story.

“I don’t think you really understand it until you sit down and think about everything,” Shiver said. “He was manipulating me from the beginning. He knew my heart. He knew how much I cared about people and he used it against me.” She continued, “I obviously blame myself for falling into that, but at the end of the day he was very good at manipulating.” “Here’s a man that had complete control over me — over my emotions, over my career,” he said. “He knew that and he used it against me.”

Fans Chime In

“Not here to support Moore by any means, but she not going to take any accountability huh? Wow. ✔️. Gotcha,” a fan said. “Men and women can be so stupid – nothing good ever comes from an adulterous relationship – ever. But playing the victim after the fact is narcissistic,” another fan said. “She’s not a victim. She knew he had a wife and kids and didn’t give a sh*t about them. Now she wants people to feel sorry for her. Moore and her deserve each other. Both cheats,” a fan quipped. “She needs to take responsibility for her part in this. It takes two to tango,” another fan mentioned. “You knowingly slept with a married man. Stop playing victim,” a fan replied. “The wife and kids are the only ones we should feel sorry for,” a fan spewed.

For his efforts in all of this Moore was fired with cause, and sentenced to 18 months’ probation for breaking and entering Shriver’s apartment after being fired.

Shiver is also no longer employed at the school as her contract wasn’t renewed.