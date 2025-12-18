‘Mistress Paige Is After Big Pocket University’: Fans Doubt Claims By Lawyer That Sherrone Moore Was ‘Very Dangerous’ With ‘Long History Of Domestic Violence’

Court documents show that the Michigan executive assistant, Paige Shiver, who recently ended a two-year affair with ex-Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore described a harrowing tale to law enforcement of an unhinged Moore grabbing butter knives from a drawer and pointing them at her after storming into her apartment uninvited.

Paige Shiver’s Lawyer Calls Sherrone Moore ‘Very Dangerous’

In legal transcripts, her lawyer Heidi Sharp, describes Moore as a “very dangerous” man.

Before Moore was publicly charged last Friday, Detective Jessica Welker of the Pittsfield Township Police Department offered her sworn testimony concerning the actions underlying the ultimate charges during a “complaint authorization hearing.”

Magistrate Odetalla proceeded over the hearing before Moore was formally charged. Detroit Free Press obtained a transcript. Moore ultimately didn’t get charged with assault.

Michigan Police: Shiver Initially Said Sherrone Moore Was Attacking Her

According to court transcripts, law enforcement “dispatch,” indicating the executive assistant’s lawyer first called police, saying, “her client had called her saying Sherrone Moore was inside of her home, attacking her.”

That proved to be false.

The transcript later indicates police met Shiver’s lawyer Heidi Sharp, at the Michigan football executive assistant’s Ann Arbor apartment. That’s where another layer of the case took shape. Details that would better ensure that these current charges were as harsh as possible.

Paige Shiver’s Lawyer Heidi Sharp Accuses Sherrone Moore Of Past Domestic Abuse

When they arrived, the lawyer “advised that Moore had a long history of domestic violence against (the executive assistant),” and that the 39-year-old coach was “very dangerous.”

We had never heard about Moore’s relationship with Shriver until she turned informant and his termination from Michigan hit the social media mosh pit. So nobody knows the dynamics of their relationship over the two-year span that is being reported.

Detective Welker Describes Alleged Confrontation

Detective Welker, provides some disturbing details from the alleged confrontation, saying:

“(The executive assistant) advised that she continued to back up, telling him to leave, and he continued towards her with the knives, backing her towards the living room,” the transcript states. “(The executive assistant) advised that she was trying to call her attorney, and it wasn’t until she got her attorney on the phone and put her on speaker — and Moore heard her voice — that he immediately backed up and turned the knives on himself, pointing them at his neck, saying that he was going to kill himself and that she was going to watch.”

Detective Welker further describes her interpretation of the events per Shriver.

Paige Shiver’s lawyer, Heidi Sharp said Sherrone Moore was a dangerous man with a history of domestic violence against her client, prior to him being charged. Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit said there was not “sufficient evidence to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, an intent to assault or batter the victim.” (Screenshot/News)

“(The woman) advised that she was carrying her belongings downstairs to leave, and while inside of her apartment she heard footsteps outside. (She) indicated that she ran towards the door to secure it, but before she could, Mr. Moore swung the door open and barged into her apartment with tears in his eyes,” the court document reads. “(The woman) indicated that she was approximately 5 feet from the door when he made entry. She advised that she began backing up and as he was approaching her. (She) advised that Moore grabbed two knives out of her drawer and pointed them at her, ‘You ruined my life. You ruined my life.’” Judge Doesn’t Find Enough Evidence To Charge Sherrone Moore With Assault

Shiver’s lawyer also provided police with text messages purportedly from Moore to the executive assistant. One, allegedly shortly before Moore arrived at the apartment, said, “I hate you. My blood is on your hand.”

Moore, 39, admitted to having an affair and removing the knives and threatening to unalive himself. However, he denied brandishing any weapons or moving aggressively toward Shriver, and insists he was never physical with her, prior to posting a $25K bond on Dec. 12.

The Detroit Free Press released a statement sent to them by Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit which described his charging decision.

"As was stated at the arraignment (Friday, Dec. 12), the evidence that is available at this time indicates that Mr. Moore had an intent to terrorize and harass the victim — which is the basis for the stalking charge. Given that his statements were those of self-harm, however, there was not sufficient evidence to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, an intent to assault or batter the victim," Savit said. "As indicated in our release (Friday) announcing charges against Mr. Moore, this matter remains under active investigation and, as with any case, we may add or amend charges as new evidence comes in." Disgraced ex-University of Michigan coach Sherrone Moore had 'long history' of abusing mistress, her lawyer alleges https://t.co/zFHdqkU4Nl pic.twitter.com/vD6qyuJxSN — New York Post (@nypost) December 17, 2025 Fans Not Sure What To Make Of Domestic Abuse Claims: Is Shiver Setting Up Huge Lawsuit? Fans had different opinions about the latest details emerging. "her lawyer alleges," one cynical fan said on X under a New York Post story on X. "Think she is going to sue the University big pocket big time? I knew this when she said stalking. Mistress Paige said I will not be ignored I want 10 million or leave your ugly wife. No rabbit stew time. Mistress Paige is after the big pocket University. "Long history means long affair and she should gotten out instead of trying to keep that job with benefits," another fan suggested, showing no sympathy for Shiver. "The more info we get on this Michigan situation the more bizarre it gets," added a third fan, suggesting that something doesn't seem right with the information coming out. Question Of Paige Shiver's Salary Jump Indicates Pay-For-Play Some salary records published by the university list Moore's alleged mistress as an administrative specialist. It's a job description the football department uses to cover a wide variety of roles, with salaries ranging from $44,000 to $360,000.

Shiver moved up the ladder quickly, with her current salary listed as $99,000. Records indicate that Shiver, who is still employed at Michigan, began at the school with a salary of $58,000 before being increased to $90,000 last year and then to her current rate. It’s also interesting that there’s no record of what her actual duties are as an employee.

Former Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore was fired from his job after two seasons for an alleged “inappropriate relationship” with staffer Paige Shiver. His wife of 10 years is Kelli Moore, and they share three young daughters. (Screenshot/Instagram Sherron Moore)

Speculation on social media suggested that the dramatic salary raise came after Moore made Shiver terminate a pregnancy. That hasn’t been confirmed but the jump in salary can’t be denied. Common sense would tell you there’s correlation between the two.

There seems to be plenty of details about the nature of Sherrone Moore and Paige Shiver’s relationship that the public may never be privy too.