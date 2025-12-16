“I Can’t Believe You’d Wait To Attack Me Like That’: Alleged Text Messages Leak Of Sherrone Moore Confronting Ruthless IG Model

What began as a simple workplace scandal that led to the firing of former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore has taken on a soap opera feel with breaking and entering, threats of unaliving and hard-to-decipher rumors, confirmations and denials about an elicit relationship with OnlyFans model Mia Sorety.

Sherrone Moore’s Alleged Text Message Immediately After His Arrest Has Leaked

A text message that Moore allegedly sent to an Only Fans model that was making damaging public claims about him after his release from jail, has been leaked according to reports by Yahoo! Sports.

Reports have surfaced of a communication from Moore to Sorety, denying the claims and allegedly telling the Instagram model:

“I can’t believe you’d wait to attack me like that. I just want to say I’m focused on family and God and I wish you nothing but the best.”

Kelli Moore Is Standing By Her Man

Family and God is exactly what Moore needs to be focused on right now and he’s lucky to have both still in his life. Earlier this week, after Moore was released from custody, he was spotted with his wife of 10 years, Kelli and their youngest child leaving a lawyer’s office in Michigan.

“The couple put on a united front after being seen for the first time since the scandal broke, with Moore making threats to k*ll himself after his firing,” the Daily Mail reported.

Reports say, “Moore pushed a stroller with a pink blanket after having a meeting with his lawyer for around two hours, with Kelli walking a few steps behind him. It is the first time that the couple have been seen since his explosive firing and arrest, with neither issuing a statement on the incident.”

In between, the dejection of losing his dream job, the embarrassment of his affair with staffer Paige Shriver gone public, and the criminal charges Moore is now facing, his wife of 10 years, Kelli and his three daughters were also devastated by the negative ramifications of Moore’s actions.

OnlyFans Model Mia Sorety Used Relationship With Sherron Moore To Clout Chase Off His Troubles

Runors surfaced that Moore was pursuing $3M per year OnlyFans model and Michigan fan Mia Sorety and even offered season tickets for a foursome. While Sorety admits that Moore pursued her and contacted her on Instagram after his firing and arrest, she denies that he offered her tickets in exchange for a foursome.

After getting more recognition than she deserved off the pain of Moore and his family, the clout-chasing Sorety blamed the circulation of the false information on her ex-assistant. She explained that it was a miscommunication of sorts, and made several clarifications and apologies on social media.

Moore was fired by Michigan on December 10 and then was arrested on charges of trespassing and stalking. The former Michigan coach, who was 18–8 in his two seasons after serving under current Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh for years, was fired for having an “inappropriate” relationship with staff member Paige Shiver over a number of years. The couple allegedly covered for each other and Moore even doubled Shiver’s salary as the relationship progressed, according to alleged receipts.

A week after she allegedly broke off the relationship, Shiver also turned whistleblower and put the finishing touches on an internal university investigation into the alleged affair, by confirming the relationship with the school.

From there everything went downhill and Sorety only made it worse by polluting the air with misinformation, exposing the desperation of a man whose life was crumbling around him overnight.