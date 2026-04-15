“The Person Who Is Saving You From The Full Wrath Of This Court Is The Person You Betrayed’: Judge Says Wife Kelli Saved Sherrone Moore From The Slammer

Ex-Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore avoided a possible six-month prison sentence and was awarded 18 months of probation by Honorable Judge Cedric Simpson, who bluntly told Moore to attribute his freedom and the leniency shown by the courts to his faithful wife Kelli. Kelli has remained by Moore’s side throughout the ordeal, despite being the true victim, according to Simpson.

Judge Cedric Simpson told Ex-Michigan football coach Sheronne Moore that it was a letter from his wife Kelli that helped him get 18 months probation instead of jail time for alleged home invasion involving former lover and Michigan staffer Paige Shiver. (Screenshot/Instagram Sherrone Moore)

Judge Cedric Simpson Credits Sherrone Moore’s Wife Kelli For Probation Instead Of Jail Time

Reportedly, during the sentencing Simpson roasted Moore for what he did and said he was willing to throw the former head coach in jail. According to Simpson, he was ultimately influenced to show leniency due to a very supportive letter he received from Moore’s wife.

The judge openly praised Ms. Moore for her actions, declaring that the world needs more people like her.

Moore sentenced to 18 months probation, no jail time.



Judge said the facts of the case didn't warrant incarceration, however concerning the incident, he stated:



“Frankly Mr. Moore, you had no right to do what you did. I know she was placed in fear. It was a traumatic… https://t.co/oqX6Pr9MoU — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) April 14, 2026

Judge Cedric Simpson Showers Kelli Moore With Compliments While Accusing Sherrone Moore Of Betrayal

“The person who is saving you from the full wrath of this court is the person who you betrayed,” Judge Simpson said.

“When all of the circumstances are happening to her, and she is absorbing them in real time, she not once loses her focus, not once bats an eye to doubt you, not once wants something terrible to happen to you. As I listened to the terror in her voice that day, I don’t think there would be anybody in the world who would have blamed her for saying, ‘I am done here,’” Simpson scolded,

“I am amazed by you Ms. Moore. I don’t know where it comes from. If we had more people like you in the world, I may be out of a job, but the world would be a better place,” he added.

RELATED: ‘Black People Get Away With Everything’: Some Fans Are Upset The Legal Process Worked For Sherrone Moore When Felony Charges Were Dismissed

Kelli Moore is the piece of this dramatic puzzle that nobody talks about. She’s had to stand strong in the face of adversity and criticism and even embarrassment as much as anyone. There were accusations of a love child that was terminated and pay raises based on unethical relationships with staffers, flying out OnlyFans models. It was a circus for a minute.

She could have compounded Moore’s problems by abandoning him and going straight to divorce court. She chose to keep the family and babies together and ride this out no matter what it brings. That aspect of this ordeal is what Judge Simpson says influenced him to not inflict any more damage on the family by incarcerating Moore.

It pays to have a good woman, but you usually only get one chance to make a fool out of her.