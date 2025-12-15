‘Be Careful They Coming For U’: Sherrone Moore Still With Wife Kelli, While Fans Attack $3M OnlyFans Model Mia Sorety For Lie She Blames On Ex-Assistant

Things seem to be getting better five days after former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore had the crash out of a lifetime, getting fired from his job at the prestigious university which led to his bizarre arrest following a reported home invasion involving scissors and two butter knives.

Kelli Moore Is Spotted With Husband Sherrone Moore Outside Lawyers Office

Many speculated about the health of his marriage to wife Kelli Moore and their three daughters, who are all innocent victims in this drama. However, Moore, at least publicly, has decided to stand by her man and her family.

According to pictures shared by the Daily Mail on Sunday, December 14, Sherrone Moore and his wife, Kelli, were taking a stroll with their youngest child outside of his lawyer’s office. The former head coach was back to Daddy duties, pushing a stroller with Kelli following behind him.

This sighting comes in the midst of OnlyFans model Mia Sorety claiming that Moore slid into her DMs and even tried contacting her after he was released from custody.

Another report surfaced that he offered Sorety season tickets to facilitate a foursome with other OnlyFans women he was allegedly following on social media.

Sorety recently claimed that the story, published by Outkick, was “false,” and that her “ex assistant” was responsible for the whole thing. In other words, it was a clout chase and opportunity to throw herself into the news cycle and a flaming hot story and get some attention.

Mission accomplished.

First Sorety cleared the air via video.

She then posted on December 13, saying, “Hi this is a false story that I never approved of. There was miscommunication and I want to apologize for this false narrative.”

Fans Think OnlyFans Model Mia Sorety Should Be Sued For False Accusations Against Sherrone Moore By Her Ex-Assistant

Now she might have to deal with the consequences as fans gave Sorety a piece of their minds despite the apology. As often happens when scandal hits the social media mill the facts of the case get embellished along the way and people start taking and twisting angles about race and men in positions of power.

“Yeah, that’s so wrong…,” one fan said.

Another accused her of leaking the information to her assistant by mistake and now trying to do damage control.

“I mean it’s clear you’re lying, either to your “ex-assistant” or us right now because the information had to come from somewhere and you (more than likely) were bragging to your assistant and didn’t expect this fallout to happen. Either way he definitely asked you for something.

Others suggest that a lawsuit is on the horizon.

“damn if they dont retract someone will get sued to death,” said another fan. “Hoe said what a hoe does. Be careful they coming for u….,” warned another

Outkick Story Cited False By Mia Sorety: Moore Never Wanted Foursome

“Outkick” cited a series of DMs with Sorety recounting the allegations, which allegedly occurred after the Wolverines won the 2024 National Championship at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

However, after the piece was published, Sorety posted a stern denial on X, saying that the DMs came not from her, but from an “ex assistant.”

"For clarification, Sherrone did not ask me for anything in exchange for tickets," she wrote. "That story was false, and I at no point posted about it anywhere in my socials. Any communication has been with my ex-assistant. This story was all a misunderstanding."

That’s pretty vicious on her part to put that information out there, let it take on a life of its own so she can get noticed and then blame it on her “assistant.”

How Much Money Does Mia Sorety Make On OnlyFans?

According to reports, Sorety, an OnlyFans model, earns between $80,000 to $100,000 monthly from her platform, contributing to her estimated net worth of around $3 million as of late 2024. Her earnings come from subscriptions, pay-per-view content, and tips. So she’s in high demand for her fitness and lifestyle content.

Sorety makes a pretty penny as an Only Fans model so she doesn’t need the money. She wasn’t trying to extort Moore or anything, just tell a little white lie and embellish the story so that it sparks further interest.

Moore and his wife Kelli are in odd positions because all he has done for the past 10 years is gush about his wife and family on social media. After being fired on Wednesday that image that he worked so hard to portray came tumbling down in one fell swoop, when he was terminated for engaging in an “inappropriate relationship” with a staff member, allegedly named Paige Shiver. Moore made matters worse when he allegedly went to Shivers house and threatened to unalive himself and threatened her, saying, “My blood is on your hands.”

After his bombshell firing for an inappropriate relationship with Michigan football staffer Paige Shiver and explosive arrest, former Michigan HC Sherrone Moore was spotted with wife Kelli Moore and their youngest child this week as they try to pick up the pieces. (Screenshot/Instagram)

There were also rumors and alleged receipts circulating online about a possible pregnancy that Shiver had and Moore allegedly making her terminate the pregnancy, but that has not been confirmed. The alleged sources are people familiar with the inner-workings of the Michigan program.

Michigan athletic director, Warde Manuel shared a statement on Sherrone’s removal and stated:

“U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately. Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

One positive for Moore is that Morety admitted that the rumor about the foursome was false, so as his family deals with the drastic changes and impending serious legal action

What is Sherrone Moore Charged with?

According to reports, Sherrone Moore was charged with one count of third-degree felony home invasion, one count of misdemeanor stalking related to a domestic relationship, and one count of misdemeanor breaking and entering, and was granted a USD 25,000 cash surety bond under the condition that he does not contact the victim and that he wears a GPS tracking device on his ankle.