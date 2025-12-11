‘Crash Out’: Prior To Michigan Firing and Knife Wielding, Sherrone Moore Allegedly Forced Mistress Paige Shiver To Terminate Pregnancy Then Doubled Her Salary

There’s something about the state of Michigan and college football coaching scandals that hit differently. Especially when it involves a Black coach at a Power 5 school, because they rarely get those opportunities. We remember how former Michigan State coach Mel Tucker signed a 10-year/$95M contract and then went out bad when greasy phone talk led to him being fired in 2023 amid allegations of sexual harassment by Brenda Tracy, a SA survivor and activist.

The second bombshell firing of a prominent Black football coach from that state occurred this week when second-year Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was dismissed from his prestigious position at the university after an investigation uncovered an affair with an employee of the school. A staff member of the football program that he oversees. According to Black Sport Online, Hollywood Life, Men’s journal and other media outlets, alleged mistress has been identified as staffer Paige Shiver.



Sherrone Moore was fired from his job as head coach at Michigan, argued with his wife, allegedly left and went to his mistress’ house and threatened to unalive himself and her with a knife. (Screenshot/IG Sherrone Moore)

Whistleblower Sparked Investigation Into Sherrone Moore Inappropriate Relationship With Staffer

In Mid-November of 2025, University of Michigan athletic department received an anonymous tip alleging Moore is engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member (identified in reports as executive assistant Paige Shiver). A confidential internal investigation’s launched, resulting in his dismissal.

“U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately,” the school said in a statement. “Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.” This is apparently the girl that Sherrone Moore was sleeping with. Paige Shiver @plshives she is also the daughter of Chicago Bears executive scout, Jeff Shiver. Social Media Reacts To Sherron Moore Firing

When reports that Paige Shiver and Moore’s wife Kelli were following each other on social media, fans couldn’t believe how the story kept gaining legs.

“Sherrone Moore’s wife and alleged mistress Paige Shiver were following each other on Instagram,” Evil Bo Nix wrote in a caption along with alleged proof that the two women were indeed following each other.

Michigan Coach Sherron Moore Fired For Inappropriate Affair With Staffer Paige Shiver

According to reports, Moore’s mistress is much younger, 24-year-old Paige Shiver, who joined Michigan’s football operations staff in 2022 after completing her degree at Purdue.

She began her career in on-campus recruiting before being promoted to executive assistant to head coach Moore in 2024. Her job responsibilities included “high-level administrative coordination, staff communication, and support during the recruiting cycle.” according to reports. Other national media outlets noted she was listed as the executive assistant to the head coach on Michigan’s official athletics directory.

Moore Allegedly Argued With Wife, Then Went To Shiver’s Home, Threatened To Unalive Himself and Her

The story took a turn for the worst just hours after Moore was fired. If the disgrace of his sudden fall for indiscretions unrelated to football wasn’t enough, reports say, following an argument with his wife, Moore went to the house of the alleged staffer in question and threatened to unalive that person and himself. Eventually, he was detained by Michigan police in Pittsfield Township and is being investigated for potential assault charges.

“The suspect was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail pending review of charges by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor,” the statement continued. “At this time, the investigation is ongoing. Given the nature of the allegations, the need to maintain the integrity of the investigation, and its current status at this time, we are prohibited from releasing additional details.”

Sherrone Moore & Wife Kelli Moore Share Three Kids

Making the turn of events even more salacious, Sherrone Moore is married to Kelli Moore, and they have three daughters named Shiloh, Solei, and Sadie. Paige’s father, Jeff Shiver, is reportedly a veteran scout with the Chicago Bears.

Sherrone proposed to Kelli in December 2014, and the couple tied the knot in July 2015. Kelli and Sherrone were welcomed by the Michigan community when was tabbed Michigan’s coach at the conclusion of the program’s 2023 national championship season after Jim Harbaugh bounced to coach the Los Angeles Chargers.

Moore, 39, spent two seasons as Michigan’s coach, after serving as the team’s offensive coordinator. He finished 18-8 in his two Big Ten seasons with the program. Moore had been on Michigan’s staff since the 2018, when he was hired as the tight ends coach.

Kelli was known as a fixture at her husband’s football games as he led one of the storied programs in college football and got paid a pretty penny to do it.



Former Michigan Head football coach Sherrone Moore allegedly has an argument with his wife Kelli after being fired for an inappropriate relationship with staffer Paige Shiver. (Instagram-Sherrone Moore)

Social Media Reports Post Harrowing Details Of Moore’s Alleged Knife-Wielding Threats Prior to Arrest

Moore was expected to take a huge leap next season after guiding the Wolverines to an 8-5 record in a tumultuous first season and then finishing 9-3 while keeping the team in college football playoff contention all 2025 season.

According to various accounts on social media by people who claim to have inside information on the details of Moore’s demise, a verified X user named Evil Bo Nix produced what he claims are text receipts from several people very familiar with Moore’s situation, which paints the Michigan coach in a terrible light, if true.

“Knocked Paige Shiver up Forced abortion Doubled her salary Held knife to Paige Shiver’s neck Threatened suicide to his wife Arrested for ASSAULT Man with 3 kids and a wife at home #sherronemoore“

🚨 former Michigan Head Coach Sherrone Moore

THE FULL STORY:

• Knocked Paige Shiver up

• Forced abortion

• Doubled her salary

• Held knife to Paige Shiver’s neck

• Threatened suicide to his wife

• Arrested for ASSAULT

•Man with 3 kids and a wife at home #sherronemoore pic.twitter.com/XJJm0txkI3 — Evil Bo Nix (@BoNix1O) December 11, 2025

The creator of the post showed several screenshots of a hand holding a cell phone with alleged text messages describing the state of events and the elevating drama surrounding Moore.

“Friend who’s dad is a donor said sherrone is currently going crazy: “Apparently Sherrone is in protective custody. Threatened to kill himself to his wife, went to staffer and held knife to his own throat, said “I’m gonna kms, but you first, then intercepted at a church by police because his wife has his location.”

Another text read:

“Went to side of the house with a knife and kicked the door down and was yelling at her about running his life. Arrested.”

The accusations in the post are just that, but receipts of Shiver’s alleged salary with the university as an employee of the football program, shows that her salary did increase significantly

Her salary he doubled pic.twitter.com/CO8XOQz5EO — Evil Bo Nix (@BoNix1O) December 11, 2025

You have to feel bad for Moore. If the details that emerged are true, this is a classic crash out. His dismissal for “inappropriate relations” with Shiver caused a chain of events that has left his promising career in shambles.

Aside from the prestigious job that he lost, his checks are immediately drying up, he’s in the doghouse with his wife, who has been embarrassed in this situation. He has three children and just two days ago he was considered a pillar of the Michigan community and a face of the university as leader of the football team.

It’s not surprising that Moore wigged out for a second, and let’s all be thankful that it didn’t get any further than some alleged threats. Now, instead of just dealing with the challenging task of rebuilding his family and his reputation and one day returning to coaching at a high level, Moore has legal issues that could land him behind bars.