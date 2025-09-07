‘Justin’s Carrying A Franchise — Ryan Carries A Microphone’: Jim Harbaugh’s QB Puts Finishing Touches On Ryan Clark’s Brutal NFL Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers are fresh off their huge season-opening 27-21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil on Friday night. In that win star quarterback Justin Herbert displayed why he’s widely considered one of the most talented signal callers in the NFL despite his shortcomings in the past.

Herbert, the 6-foot-6, 240-pound specimen, dissected the Chiefs defense to the tune of 318 yards passing and three touchdowns, and he also added 32 on the ground, including the game-clinching 19-yard scamper on third-and-14 that for all intents and purposes ended the game. That showing is the exact opposite of what ESPN analyst Ryan Clark has long said about Herbert about his play.

Harbaugh Defends QB

Speaking prior to the season opener, second-year Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, who’s one of only four coaches (Jimmy Johnson, Barry Switzer and Pete Carroll) to take a team to a Super Bowl and college football national championship game, winning the latter, had this to say about Clark in defense of his star quarterback:

“Ryan Clark says Justin Herbert hasn’t won anything? That’s rich coming from a guy who’s biggest claim to fame was is riding shotgun on a defense that Troy Polamalu and James Harrison drove. Justin’s out here carrying a franchise — Ryan carries a microphone, Next question.”

That response was sparked by Clark’s comments on Herbert earlier that week.

“For Justin Herbert, this dude that we crowned a top-10 quarterback, this person that his own coach says everybody else needs to raise their level of play in order to be in a position that he’s in … Justin Herbert, whenever it matters, has been terrible,” Clark said.

Clark Eats Crow

As Herbert dissected the reigning three-time AFC and nine-time consecutive AFC West champions, Clark had to finally give the talented former Oregon Ducks star his props.

“Yea. Justin Herbert showed his whole entire a– tonight! Could not have played a better football game. They put it all on him and he delivered every single time,” Clark mentioned on X as the game played out.

Ryan Clark Had A Rough Week: Peter Schrager Beef

Not only did Harbs lay into Clark, Clark also had a run-in with his ESPN colleague Peter Schrager during Friday’s episode of “Get Up.”

During the segment the panel discussed who made the bigger impact or played better between Eagles wideout A.J. Brown (one reception for eight yards), or Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb (seven receptions for 110 yards) but also four drops in the game. As the former NFL players on the panel said that Brown outplayed Lamb because his team won, Schrager wasn’t in agreement, and spoke his piece.

Clark, as he’s been known to do way too often, intervened and took a subtle jab at Schrager:

“The thing is this though, and we shouldn’t do this on TV and I apologize if people think this is rude. That’s the non-player in you.”

Schrager responded, “Don’t belittle me like that, I can come and say as three ex-players are saying one thing, and give an alternative perspective that maybe CeeDee Lamb did play well.”

Clark Apologizes Publicly

“Today, I had an interaction with my colleague @PSchrags both on and off the air that I regret. I have apologized to Peter and taken accountability with ESPN leadership. I value working with Peter and look forward to this season.

“My focus will remain on professionalism, teamwork, and being a better teammate moving forward.”

Clark might wanna chill. He’s likely on thin ice, as the public apology thing with him is getting old.