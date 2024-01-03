Jim Harbaugh Loves Justin Herbert | Michigan Coach To Chargers Sounds Like A Foregone Conclusion 

Fresh off a thrilling College Football Playoff overtime win over the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Michigan Wolverines are preparing for their date in the national championship game against the Washington Huskies.



Jim Harbaugh Returning To NFL?

As the team locks in, the rumors of head coach Jim Harbaugh returning to the NFL are alive and well.



When asked about the possibility of that happening prior to the Alabama game the quirky leader of the Maize and Blue refused to discuss as he had a singular focus on the monumental game at hand.

Now, as he attempts to lead the Wolverines to their first national championship since 1997, there are lingering questions about Harbaugh’s plans for next season.



Will he return to an NFL sideline or to Ann Arbor in 2024?

We won’t know until at least next week following the championship game, but there are some hints that Harbaugh, who led the San Francisco 49ers to three consecutive NFC Championship Games (2011-13) and one Super Bowl, could be leaning toward the NFL in 2024.



He went 44-19-1 in four seasons with the Niners.

“Come to the Chargers”



Justin Herbert Makes Chargers Attractive

Any coach taking over a new team always wants to have an established, franchise quarterback already in tow.



That position is so vital, and for someone like Harbaugh, a return to the NFL has to come with an elite situation at QB.



That currently looks like Los Angeles and the Chargers, who have the dynamic Justin Herbert under center, and per Greenberg, Harbaugh is more than smitten by the former Oregon Ducks standout.

During an episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” Greenberg talked about how much Harbaugh enjoys watching Herbert work.

“We were just talking about how great the young quarterback play is in the National Football League. All these great young quarterbacks: Burrow, Mahomes … He spent five minutes telling me that he thinks Justin Herbert is the best of all of them. He loves Herbert,” Greenberg said.

“I do not think that Harbaugh will be back at Michigan next year,” Greenberg added.

From the looks and sounds of things, that could very well be true. With the sign-stealing controversy nowhere near over and more to come, Harbs will very likely elect to return to an NFL sideline.



Enter Don Yee

When you hear the name Don Yee that usually means something big is bound to happen.



Yee, who’s the agent for Tom Brady and Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, was hired by Harbaugh as he begins a career-defining offseason.

Bringing in Yee tells us everything that we need to know. If Harbaugh wasn’t leaving there would be no reason to hire the NFL super agent.



Yee, a hard negotiator, will get Harbaugh what he wants, and Harbaugh will hopefully be the coach to bring forth the untapped potential of Herbert.



Much like he’s credited with doing for Alex Smith and Colin Kaepernick in San Francisco.

But the kicker is Herbert’s much better than both, so Harbaugh has a solid foundation to build the Chargers into a contender.