Michigan Will Make Jim Harbaugh A $125M College Coach As Long As He Stays Away From NFL Offers  

The Michigan Wolverines are hoping to lock up head coach and alumnus Jim Harbaugh.

As the Wolverines are preparing to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Day, university brass has offered Harbaugh a ten-year, $125 million extension with one stipulation.

It revolves around Harbaugh being a hot commodity amongst the NFL coaching search that’s about to take place at season’s end. Harbaugh’s name has been mentioned as the possible new head coach in Washington, Los Angeles (Chargers), Las Vegas, Chicago and others. In an attempt to keep that from a becoming a reality the reigning three-time Big Ten champs are throwing the bag at Harbs.



Will He Sign The Deal?

The move by the Wolverines is calculated and smart, because they could lose the guy who ended the the eight-game losing streak to archrival Ohio State and has now beaten them three consecutive years. Late Saturday Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported this about Harbaugh and the deal:

“Sources say Harbaugh, whose current deal runs through 2026, received an offer from Michigan for a 10-year, $125 million contract extension that would make him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. Yet there is a caveat, and it’s NFL-related.

“If he signed the deal — which he has not yet done — Harbaugh would agree not to entertain or accept an NFL job for the 2024 season. The NFL clause would be one season only, but that’s apparently been enough to drag out the process.”



Why Has Harbaugh Been Reluctant To Sign The Deal?

The sign-stealing fiasco is very likely a reason why he hasn’t signed the deal. Having already accepted a three-game suspension to finish the regular season, one has to wonder if Harbs knows that’s not over. If there’s more to it he’d likely want to leave the college game and head back to the NFL, where he had plenty of success previously leading the San Francisco 49ers to three consecutive NFC championship games and one Super Bowl appearance.

The most likely landing spot for Harbaugh would be the Chargers, who have talented quarterback Justin Herbert. But in order for that to happen he’ll have to leave that lucrative deal on the table in Ann Arbor.

But for at least the next week Harbaugh will be trying to figure how to beat Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.