Just As Michigan Was Winning First Football Title In 27 Years, Ohio State Announces Signing Of Quinshon Judkins, Top RB In Transfer Portal

As their archrival Michigan Wolverines were putting the finishing touches on their perfect season and first national championship in 27 years, the Ohio State Buckeyes were adding a very big transfer to their 2024 roster.

The move was definitely calculated and pales in comparison to what the Wolverines accomplished in Houston on Monday night. But in this long-storied rivalry it goes to show that both will do its best to never be upstaged.

The Buckeyes have lost three consecutive matchups (2021-23) to the Wolverines after running off eight consecutive (2012-19) and since 2001 16 of the 21 matchups. In Ann Arbor that means nothing to the fan base of the Maize and Blue right now, but if you’re a Buckeye fan you need something to help absorb the blow of the Wolverines winning it all.

BOOM‼️‼️Ole Miss Running Back Quinshon Judkins has committed to Ohio State🔥@qaj4_ pic.twitter.com/XqGWqESvUW — Barstool Ohio State (@BarstoolOSU) January 9, 2024



Top RB In Transfer Portal Headed To Columbus

After adding the No. 5 recruiting class in the 2024 cycle, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day wasn’t done, as he then dabbled in the transfer portal. He first landed former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard to replace Kyle McCord who transferred to Syracuse. He’s now secured the commitment of the top-ranked running back and No. 4 ranked transfer overall in former Ole Miss star Quinshon Judkins.

In committing, Judkins took to social media and made sure to take a shot at the Wolverines.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of a winning culture and helping do my part to beat the TUN [Michigan] bring a Big 10 Championship and National Championship to Columbus,” Judkins wrote. “The RB brotherhood at Ohio State is incredibly special and I am grateful to have an opportunity to be a part of that.”

The hope is Judkins will team with starter TreVeyon Henderson, giving the Buckeyes the best running back duo in college football. Even if Henderson does opt to turn pro, Day and the Buckeyes have a guy. Judkins, a two-year starter with the Rebels, rushed for over 2,700 yards and 31 touchdowns in Lane Kiffin’s multidimensional attack down in Oxford.

His presence should immediately help a Buckeyes rushing attack that struggled with injuries in 2023, rushing for just under 139 yards per game, which ranked 88th in FBS.

New Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins over the past two seasons:



🔴 90.8 PFF Grade

🔴 2,726 Rush Yards

🔴 31 Touchdowns

🔴 1,800 Yards AFTER Contact

🔴 154 Missed Tackles Forced pic.twitter.com/iFbEDSC11e — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 9, 2024



Pressure Mounts For Ryan Day

It’s one thing to lose three straight to your archrival, dropping your record to 1-3 versus them, but to have them win the national championship and complete a perfect season (15-0) brings even more pressure for Day to get it done. The folks in Columbus are patient, but they won’t take too many more empty finishes with losses to Michigan.

Depending on who decides to return to Columbus, the addition of Judkins could go a very long way in helping Day get over the Wolverines hump and national hump.

It’s time.