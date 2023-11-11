Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh Suspended From Sidelines By Big Ten For Remainder Of Regular Season As Sign-Stealing Saga Continues

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (9-0) are preparing to face the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1) in what is expected to be a raucous and rowdy Beaver Stadium crowd in Happy Valley, Pennsylvania. The matchup will go a long way in determining the winner of the Big Ten East which also features No. 3 and undefeated Ohio State, who already defeated the Nittany Lions in a matchup earlier this season.

The matchup comes on the heels of the Wolverines’ sign-stealing allegations scandal that seemingly grows more legs everyday.

The latest development in the situation has seen Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh suspended for from the sidelines for the remainder of the regular season. Harbaugh will be permitted to coach the team during the week, and be a part of other team activities, but he’s not allowed to enter venues on game days. The move comes at a time when the Wolverines look poised to win its third-consecutive Big Ten title and make their third straight College Football Playoff.





Wolverines Found To Be In Violation

In a statement released Friday afternoon, the conference made it clear that they believe the Wolverines are in violation of what is known as The Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy.

“For conducting an impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years, resulting in an unfair competitive advantage that compromised the integrity of competition.”

Earlier this week it was reported by Yahoo Sports that the 59-year-old Harbaugh, who’s also a “Maize and Blue” alumnus had no direct awareness of the illegal sign-stealing operation.

“The NCAA’s findings do not connect the in-person scouting and recording of opponents’ sidelines to Harbaugh.”

But with Friday’s ruling the Big Ten now seems to singing a different tune, and it’s one that for now has the leader of the Wolverines not able to lead his team on game day.





Michigan Brass Hoping For Temporary Restraining Order

Following the news of the suspension, Harbaugh and the Michigan brass met on what looked like a tarmac to discuss the next plan of action. Per reports, they’re hoping a judge in Michigan will grant Harbaugh a temporary restraining order before today’s noon kickoff.

If granted he’ll be able to lead his team into Beaver Stadium on Saturday. Then they’ll need to reconvene in about two weeks to see if it will continue to be granted, or if the suspension will now be upheld. Either way the expectancy is that the Wolverines, who’ve looked like the most complete team in CFB this season, respond in a big way.