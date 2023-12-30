Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh Takes Subtle Shot At Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, Providing A Hungry Crimson Tide With Bulletin Board Material

As the Alabama Crimson Tide prepares to face the Michigan Wolverines in the Collehge Football Playoffs, all eyes will be on Crimson Tide first-year starting quarterback Jalen Milroe.

The Katy, Texas, redshirt sophomore overcame a slow start to the season to lead the Tide to the College Football Playoff. He’s done it with both his arm and legs, showing that dynamic dual-threat ability that made him a highly-touted four-star recruit.

Coming into the season there was no doubt Milroe could run and use his legs, but it’s been his passing that’s elevated the Alabama offense. In 13 games this season he’s passed for over 2,700 yards and 23 touchdowns, against six interceptions, plus another 468 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. On deep passes (over 25 yards) he’s got 16 touchdowns and just one interception.

That’s the best ratio in all of college football. Because of Milroe’s play the Tide are in position to win head coach Nick Saban his seventh national title in Tuscaloosa.

Jim Harbaugh Gives Milroe Backhanded Compliment

Known for putting his foot in his mouth at times, Harbaugh seemingly took a shot at Milroe during his first Rose Bowl media session, comparing the Bama star to Michigan’s backup quarterback.

“He’s like a real polished Alex Orji. The athletic skill set, the playmaking ability, just the ability to extend plays — make plays — is really … the volume of the work and how it’s progressed is really impressive.”

To compare Milroe to a Michigan quarterback that has a grand total of zero passing touchdowns and just 69 rushing yards in his Michigan career is wild. It’s also Harbaugh’s way of taking a subtle shot at the Alabama signal caller, even if it was an attempted compliment.

Harbaugh made that much harder than it had to be by comparing Milroe, a rising star, to a guy who doesn’t see the field beyond practice scout team.

Bulletin Board Material?

Harbaugh’s comments were disrespectful and could be viewed as bulletin board material for the Crimson Tide. While they’re usually not a team that feeds off of that, this is sure to raise a few eyebrows on the Alabama side. That could spell trouble for a Wolverines defense that will have its hands full with Milroe and the now explosive Crimson Tide offense.

Nick Saban is 26-5 when given at least 26 days to prepare for a bowl game. That’s an 83 percent winning percentage.