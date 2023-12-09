Alabama QB Jalen Milroe Should Be Upset Over Heisman Snub, But A National Title Will Prove His Worth

On Saturday night in New York for the 87th time a college football player will be crowned the Heisman Trophy winner. This year’s finalists feature betting favorite Jayden Daniels, the star quarterback of the LSU Tigers, Michael Penix Jr., the left-handed gunslinger of the Washington Huskies, Bo Nix, the super senior of the Oregon Ducks, and “Maserati” Marvin Harrison of the Ohio State Buckeyes the top wide receiver in college football.

One name that was thought to possibly be in the mix was Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe, who after a slow start to the season turned up his play and led the Tide to the College Football Playoff. Milroe, the redshirt sophomore who finished sixth behind the four aforementioned finalists and injured Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis, isn’t at all fazed by not being a finalist. In fact, he’s got bigger goals ahead of him.



Milroe Focused On CFP, Not The Heisman

With many Alabama fans up in arms that Milroe wasn’t invited to New York, the dynamic dual-threat took it all in stride. During an interview with “The Next Round” podcast, the Katy, Texas, native let it be known that he’s only focused on team accomplishments and recognition. When asked if he felt he was snubbed as a possible Heisman finalist, Milroe said this.

“Not at all, I don’t mind that,” said Milroe. “I’d rather win a national championship, that means more to me. Any team accolade, anything for the team that we can all gain success on …. that means more to me.”

That’s the type of leadership that Milroe displayed when he was benched in Week 3 following a tough loss to the Texas Longhorns in Week 2.





Milroe Receives Praise From Jalen Hurts

Following last Saturday’s upset win over the then-No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship, which also ended their 29-game winning streak, Milroe was named MVP of the game. The speedy and powerful-but-nimble signal-caller passed for 192 yards and two touchdowns. He also used his legs to rush for 30 yards, including two designed runs late in the game to put the game away.

Milroe received plenty of praise for his play and the way he’s responded to the early season benching. One of those who sent praise his way is former Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts, also a former Texas product who led the Tide to multiple CFP appearances. Speaking with reporters prior to Eagles practice, Hurts, who’s also a dual threat in the mold of Milroe, had this to say this week about the Crimson Tide QB:

“He’s had a great year. He’s always been a very special player, being a Texas kid. He’s just continued to grow and grow and grow, and it’s been really nice to watch. I’ve been supporting him from a distance and just happy to see him get into the final four and happy to see him have an opportunity to lead his team and hopefully get a national title. All my support goes to him.”

Nice words from an Alabama legend who knows the pressure of being the quarterback of a team who’s expected to not just win, but compete for SEC and national titles every year.

Milroe leads the 2024 Heisman odds, which is also a reason why he’s unbothered by the perceived snub this time around. This season Milroe has accounted for nearly 3,200 total yards and 35 total touchdowns.