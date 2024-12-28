“Ashton Jeanty Definitely Behind All These Leaks” | Snubbed Heisman Runner-Up Accused of Targeting Travis Hunter’s Fiancée Leanna Lenee

For Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, it’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks. While the dynamic two-way Colorado Buffaloes star was collecting awards — in addition to the Heisman Trophy prize as the nation’s best college football player he also won the Bednarik (best defensive player) and the Biletnikoff (best wide receiver) awards as well — his personal life played out in the media.

Social media jokes that Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty of Boise State is the culprit leaking information about Travis Hunter’s fiancé Leanna Lenee.

Hunter’s success on the gridiron has been marred by the scrutiny on his relationship with fiancée Leanna Lenee.

In many ways the focus on Lenee and her actions over the last month or so have overshadowed the amazing stuff that Hunter has accomplished on the field. With each new leak fans are screaming more and more for Hunter to leave her alone.

Even rapper Bow Wow joined the fray, pleading with Hunter to focus on himself and separate from Lenee.



Is Ashton Jeanty Behind The Leaks?

As of now all of it’s to no avail, and based on Hunter’s comments on numerous occasions don’t expect any change in the near future. With all that attention being diverted, it’s made fans on social media question where all the leaks are stemming from.

The difference between Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty votes 😱



It's the smallest margin of victory since 2009❗️ pic.twitter.com/diUXw5fGSh — ESPN (@espn) December 15, 2024

Following his second-place finish in the Heisman race, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who rushed for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns this past season, summed up how he felt about losing out on the prestigious award.

“I really felt like I should’ve walked away with the award, but kudos to Travis for winning,” Jeanty told reporters after the Dec. 14 award ceremony at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

That response has folks believing he’s behind Hunter’s fiancée’s tidal wave of bad publicity. One user tweeted, “Ashton Jeanty definitely behind all these leaks.”

Another chimed in with “Whole time it’s Ashton Jeanty leaking Travis’ girls past.”

Another claimed, “What Ashton Jeanty is doing to Travis Hunter through social media via his fiancee is nasty work.”

While it’s highly unlikely Jeanty, who’s preparing for a College Football Playoff matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions is behind any of this, it’s still pretty funny to think he could be.

Heisman winner Travis Hunter responds to Bow Wow and critics saying he should break up with fiancée Leanna Lenee



“It’s draining. …Why would I break up with my girl because the Internet want me to break up my girl. …Just leave me alone.” pic.twitter.com/phxaUCHBBg — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) December 21, 2024

Jeanty Hopes To Break Barry Sanders Record In Playoff Game

Entering Tuesday’s Fiesta Bowl matchup versus the Nittany Lions, Jeanty needs 132 yards to break Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Heisman Trophy winner Barry Sanders‘ single-season rushing yards mark of 2,628 set in 1988.

It won’t be easy against a Penn State defense that ranks No. 6 against the run in all of college football. That ranking hasn’t wavered the confidence of Jeanty, who believes he’s still going to break the record.

“It would be amazing,” Jeanty said on “SportsCenter.” “I’ve broken a lot of records this year, but I don’t think I’ve broken any of the records that have been around for 30-plus years. … When I break that record, that’s gonna cement my name in the history books forever.”

RELATED: Heisman Leader Travis Hunter Says Players Are ‘Basically Just Getting Robbed’ and Should Get $100K Cut Of $116M College Football Playoff Bag

We shall see, as the Penn State defense has been the strength of its team this season.