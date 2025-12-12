“My Blood Is On Your Hands”| Sherrone Moore Threatened Mistress With Scissors and Butter Knife Because ‘A Weak Man Will Always Look To Blame Others’

Former Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore, had it all until he didn’t. Once the offensive coordinator of current Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, Moore became the head coach following the program’s national title win in 2023 and Harbaugh departing for the NFL. All seemed fine on the homefront as the Wolverines went 18-8 in Moore’s two first with a win over archrival Ohio State and Alabama in 2024.



That is until it was revealed that Moore was involved in an improper relationship with a female staffer. In the aftermath of Moore’s transgressions the coach was immediately fired with cause and even arrested for what authorities are calling home invasion, breaking and entering, and stalking. Per reports the woman staffer ended things with Moore who was insistent on still reaching out to her.



According to Washtenaw Count prosecutors, Moore threatened his mistress after grabbing scissors and a butter knife.

Sherrone Moore, former University of Michigan football coach, could lose millions after being fired for cause over an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. The school says “credible evidence” of a policy violation may allow it to withhold most of his $14 million buyout. pic.twitter.com/IIP5YCOkRy — streetaddictz.net (@streetaddictz) December 11, 2025

Moore Makes Threats With Knives In Tow

After learning of his firing Moore reportedly went to the home of the woman staffer making threats and acting belligerent over his monumental screw up.

“I’m going to kill myself. I’m going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You ruined my life.”

Moore, the husband and father of three becomes the latest Black head football coach in the state of Michigan to let a woman cause him to lose his job, joining former Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker who threw away a 10-year, $95 million contract over a woman.

Former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore is walking away from more than $19.2 million after an affair with a staff member that ended his contract (set to run through 2028).



Meanwhile, Shannon Sharpe lost $65 million+ following the Gabriella Zuniga scandal. The lesson? 👀😳💰 pic.twitter.com/xmzm8nxMMs — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) December 12, 2025

Fans Chime In On The Drama

It didn’t take long for fans to give their opinions on the events currently surrounding the Michigan football program.

“In the immortal words of Frank Barone, “If you got a problem with your woman, don’t get another one. Now you’ve got two problems,” a fan quipped.

“A weak man will always look to blame others instead of take accountability for his own actions,” another fan said.

“The Michigan way, everyone elses fault but your own,” another fan mentioned.

“And Mel Tucker was never spoken of again,” another fan said.

“What a creep. Blaming his mistress for losing his job and probably his family. Dude, you are a rich man who had one of the top jobs in college football and you couldn’t keep your pants on,” another fan spewed.

Speaking on the matter during the most recent episode of his hit podcast “The Rich Eisen Show” the longtime sports analyst and broadcaster Rich Eisen didn’t mince his words.

“I want the football version of Dusty May. That’s what I want. If you can find someone with a similar background and a similar self-made builder, someone who comes from a smaller pond, if you will. Someone who has made more with less and now can do more with the more that Michigan will be able to equip this coach with. That’s the one I want.”

Eisen’s comments pale in stark comparison to that of another former Michigan alum, Adam Schefter who came under fire for saying Moore deserves a chance to tell his side of the story.