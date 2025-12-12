’All In My DM Trying To Risk It All’: OnlyFans Model With 1.7M Followers Says Michigan Coach Who Attended Diddy Party, Charged With B&E Blitzed Her DMs

Sherrone Moore is having the week from hell and it just got more embarrassing as an OnlyFans model is claiming that the former Michigan football coach, who lost his high-paying job due to an affair with a much younger staffer allegedly named Paige Shiver, ‘slid into’ her DMs before the second-year Wolverines leader’s shocking arrest and firing.



Sherron Moore Fired For Inappropriate Conduct With Young Staffer: Arrested For Home Invasion Of Mistress Paige Shiver



On Wednesday, Moore was fired for an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer and, just hours later, in a bizarre twist of events that allegedly involved a breaking and entering, a suicide threat and a knife, Moore was detained for assault at an apartment complex in Ann Arbor.

On Friday, Moore was arrested for home invasion, stalking in a domestic relationship and breaking and entering in a domestic relationship, according to the criminal complaint.



The apartment is allegedly owned by Shiver, Moore’s alleged mistress. Reports surfaced that Moore was “going crazy” after his termination, broke into Shiver’s house and made threats.

Pittsfield Police responded to the apartment on the 3000 block of Ann Arbor Saline Road at 4.10pm Wednesday, just moments before it was publicly announced that Moore was fired from his $6 million-per-year coaching job.

Police audio, which was later released, claimed that Moore attacked a woman with a knife after stalking her for months. Details of the incident are still coming out.



OnlyFans Model & Michigan Fan Mia Sorety Says Sherron Moore Was In Her DMs

As if this situation wasn’t messy enough, now OnlyFans star Mia Sorety has come forward and claimed that Moore was in her DMs prior to his arrest on Wednesday.

Internet sleuths have been going crazy as details of Moore’s sad saga at Michigan unfolds. Sorety became a person of interest after one user on X posted a screenshot of Moore’s ‘Following’ list on Instagram – which included the influencer and a number of other OnlyFans stars. Not a good look for a married father or three.



On X, Sorety replied to a post about Moore’s ‘inappropriate relationship’ and wrote: ‘i wasnt surprised, he was all in my DMs trying to risk it all with an OF model’.

In another post on social media, one user on X wrote:

‘$50 bucks he was probably AT LEAST in @miasorety‘s DMs’.

She replied: ‘should have bet more because he absolutely was’.

When fans asked for more evidence over the alleged DMs, Sorety wrote:

“i cant do that, screenshotting DMs and posting is slimey behavior”.

In another response on X, she later wrote: ‘We never met in person just in my DMs’.

Sorety Was Spotted At Michigan Game in 2023

Internet sleuths caught interest in Sorety after one user on X posted a screenshot of Moore’s ‘Following’ list on Instagram – which included the influencer among other OnlyFans stars favorites.

Shortly after, fans quickly searched through her Instagram posts and found one which showed the OnlyFans star chilling at a Michigan Wolverines game in 2023.

Fans Find Old Tweet By Sherron Moore Discussing P.Diddy Party He Would Attend

It got especially slippery for Moore when internet sleuths continued to investigate Moore’s social media and discovered he attended a P.Diddy party.

The post continued: ‘@trifectagala hosted by @Diddy tonight to start it off! #BonjourBlue #CantStopWontStop’.

The mention of attending an event hosted by disgraced music mogul P Diddy perked the interest of fans and some backlash, given the recent revelations made about the rapper’s ‘Freak Off’ parties. Diddy is currently serving 50 months in prison for various sex-related offenses.

Fans were very interested and all too willing to make a connection between Moore’s drama and the fact he shouted out a P.Diddy party.

Meanwhile, another post on X, made by the 39-year-old back in 2012 read: ‘Bet there are some sore ladies out there right now [smiling emoji]’.

It’s unclear as to what Moore was referring to. However, one post claimed Moore had held ‘a women’s only football clinic’ on that day during his time at Louisville.

Make of that what you wish, but social media has already been let out the cage with this Sherman Moore send scandal and people way situations like this up like soap operas in the 70s and 80s.

The OnlyFans model knows that her comments would get her attention and they haven’t been disputed yet, so chalk it up as another black eye for Moore right now.

In the meantime everyone anxiously awaits a statement from Moore.