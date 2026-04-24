‘Here’s A Man That Had Complete Control Over Me’: Paige Shiver, Ex-Mistress Of Former Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore, Speaks Out About Pregnancy

Paige Shiver, the former mistress of former Michigan Wolverines head football coach Sherrone Moore, is speaking her piece about the scandal that shook up Ann Arbor and the college football world. The program used evidence of Moore’s inappropriate relationship with Shiver to fire him.



While Shiver has been quiet about what transpired between her and Moore, she’s now speaking out and dropping bombshell reveals as well. During a recent interview with “Good Morning America,” Shiver didn’t hold back on the dynamics of their tumultuous relationship that seeped into the public eye when she revealed evidence of their affair to school officials.

Paige Shiver says that during her yearslong relationship with former University of Michigan coach Sherrone Moore, she became pregnant but experienced complications.https://t.co/6Kg4QNxiEz pic.twitter.com/VgQCB1WSuE — ABC News (@ABC) April 24, 2026

Shiver Puts It All Out There

In her interview a sullen Shiver told “GMA” that Moore used manipulation tactics that affected her emotionally and professionally.

“Here’s a man that had complete control over me, over my emotions, over my career — and he knew that, and he used it, he used it against me,” she said.

“Every time I tried to pull away, every time I tried to get out of even Michigan, he always had a story, always had a way to pull me in … making me feel that I couldn’t leave him because he was so miserable without me,” she continued.

“He controlled everything that was going on in my life, and they didn’t do anything about it,”

Shiver even claimed that Moore told her on numerous occasions that if she left he’d be miserable without her, she stressed that that’s the manipulation that had her in a stranglehold and kept her from leaving Michigan.

Ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore’s mistress, Paige Shiver, says he had complete control over her career and emotions:



“Every time I tried to pull away, he always had a way to pull me back in.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/rgUvUlXcZx — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) April 23, 2026

Shiver Pregnant By Moore

In the tell all interview Shiver left no stone unturned. The former staffer even claimed that she was once pregnant by Moore, but she ultimately decided not to keep the baby after “multiple doctors and experts” that it “wouldn’t be right or healthy for me to keep the baby” because of a medical condition called Pompe disease.

Shiver Believes Judge Let Moore Off Easy

As it pertains to that fateful night of Dec. 10 where Moore barged into her apartment, an emotional Shiver told “GMA” she feared for her life.

“Oh my gosh, yes,” Shiver said. “He’s 6-4, and he comes in with his hood up, looking down at me, saying I ruined his life, crying, and then starts coming at me. I tell him to leave, that he’s not supposed to be here. He’s not listening to me. Then he starts grabbing, yes, butter knives.”

Shiver mentioned that she doesn’t agree with the judge sentencing Moore to only 18 months of probation. She believes he should’ve served some jail time.

“I think he should have gotten more punishment for what he did.”

What’s Next For Moore?

Moore not only threw away one of the prestigious head coaching jobs in America, in many ways he threw away a career that saw him go from being Jim Harbaugh’s co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in 2020-21 to their head coach in 2024-25.

Now he is out of coaching and on probation until at least Oct. 13, 2027.