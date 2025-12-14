‘I Declined Because I Am Already Rich’: OnlyFans Model Claims Disgraced Ex Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Offered Her And Others Tickets For Foursome 

It’s been an ugly week for former Michigan Wolverines head football coach Sherrone Moore. Early in the week Moore was fired with cause by the school for an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. In the aftermath of his firing, Moore reportedly went to the staffer’s home threatening to harm her and himself for ruining his life.



Moore was later arrested and charged with breaking and entering, home invasion and stalking. He posted bail on Friday. As if his wife and three kids haven’t suffered enough, now rumors are Moore attempted to have a foursome with three OnlyFans models during the Wolverines’ title run in 2023-24. Per reports Moore even offered incentives if it were to actually happen.

OnlyFans Model Tells It All

According to popular OnlyFans model Mia Sorety, Moore, who likely will never coach at the collegiate ranks again, offered her and others season tickets in exchange for a foursome after the Wolverines beat the Washington Huskies to win the program’s first national championship since Charles Woodson led the Maize and Blue to a natty.

Sorety told media outlet Outkick this about alleged Moore’s request:

“He was offering me and 2 other onlyfans girls season tickets in exchange for a 4 sum [sic] hotel fun.”

She said he even used text language for four-person sex.

Sorety told Outkick that she didn’t accept the offer.

“I declined because I’m already rich and can buy my own tickets.”

She even mentioned how Moore was found it comfortable to even talk about he and his wife’s issues with her

“He was venting to me about his wife and side chick drama.”

Sorety, who is a bit of a Michigan football superfan, later backtracked and claimed the report was actually false, but the damage had already been done.

Moore Pissed That Story Got Out

The IG model also claims that in the aftermath of his release from jail on Friday following an arraignment, Moore quickly let Sorety know he wasn’t happy about the story being leaked, and she posted this via her X account.

“He is really pissed at me and im not even the one that broke the stroy [sic] @nypost is!”

Moore should be pissed with no one but himself for putting he and his family in this mess. It’s an utter embarrassment and extremely disrespectful to his wife and children.

Michigan Searching For New Coach Amidst Investigation

Add Moore’s stupidity and subsequent firing to the ever growing list of scandals around the athletic department. Because of that an investigation of the department and AD Warde Manuel will commence in an effort to see if there was a cover-up somewhere.

Especially after Moore and the staffer vehemently denied anything was going on when questioned earlier this year.

In the midst of all this the program is now searching for its next head to lead the winningest program in all of college football, the first and currently the only one to reach 1000 victories.