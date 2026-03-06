‘You Got Money, You Can Get Away With Anything’: Some Fans Are Upset The Legal Process Worked For Sherrone Moore With His Felonies Reduced To Misdemeanor Charges 

Sherrone Moore’s dismissal as head coach of Michigan filled social media headlines with sensationalized fodder of trysts with OnlyFans models and unsubstantiated stories about a possible history of domestic abuse concerning the staffer that he had an inappropriate relationship with, which led to him allegedly breaking into her house while brandishing household items.

Now that the true facts of the case are coming out in court, it seems that some people may owe Moore an apology for jumping to conclusions and believing accounts fueled by a possible sabotage job by his ex-lover’s lawyer. That was preceded by a questionable process used by police to secure an arrest warrant.

Sherrone Moore Strikes Deal With Prosecutors To Reduce Felonies

Most people predicted the worst, but Moore just struck a deal with prosecutors to plead no contest to two misdemeanors and his original charges. Reports that Moore broke into staffer Paige Shiver’s home and grabbed butter knives and kitchen scissors and told Shiver “it’s my blood on your hands” are no longer relevant to the case, if they were true at all.

In a courtroom in Washtenaw County court, felony home invasion and misdemeanor illegal entry without owner permission, and stalking charges were dropped.

What Charges Did Moore Plead To?

The two new charges of malicious use of an electronic communication device in context of a domestic relationship and trespassing hold much more lenient penalties than the five years Moore was facing.

The malicious use charge comes with a penalty of up to six months behind bars and a $1K fine and trespass up to 30 days in jail or a fine of up to $250.

Prosecutors agree that these new chargers are the “most appropriate” to fit within the scope of what actually happened on Dec. 10, 2025, when Moore’s bright future as head coach of Michigan was blown to bits by a bombshell scandal of marital infidelity involving a staffer in his football program that had elevated to the role of his assistant.

After further examining the evidence and speaking to more witnesses and with Shiver’s lawyer, who attacked Moore’s character with vigor early in the court process, “We do not believe that there is sufficient evidence to prove a count of domestic violence in this matter,” the prosecutor said.

Courts Say There Wasn’t Sufficient Evidence To Uphold Counts Of Domestic Violence

The case became a high profile one because of Moore’s status as UM head coach and reports of domestic violence that Shiver’s lawyer highlighted in preliminary hearings. Once that aspect was dismissed the story lost its juice and in fact, these new chargers leave more skepticism than anything else.

Most fans agreed.

“This is a major turn in the case involving Sherrone Moore. Pleading no contest to two misdemeanors while having the original charges dropped could significantly affect how this situation impacts his legacy and future in college football,” one fan said under TMZ’s breaking news post. “Sounds like the plea deal significantly reduced the original charges. Curious to see what the final outcome ends up being,” another fan said. Some Fans Aren’t Happy That Moore’s Career Isn’t Fried

There were those who are crippled by certain ways of thinking that didn’t care that the law actually worked as it’s supposed to. So infuriated that all of the hyperbole that was spewed around Moore’s case didn’t pass the smell test when prosecutors were deciding what to charge the 39-year-old with.

Reports that Moore entered court hand-in-hand with his family also ruffled some feathers.

“Two felony charges dropped in the deal. When you’ve got money, you can get away with anything. That and be affiliated with Michigan. Disgusting,” one netizen complained. “Black people get away with everything. this subhuman pulled knives on two women,” another fan commented. “Got the head coaching job at Michigan and managed to lose it, the respect, and almost his freedom in the same calendar year. Sherrone Moore turned a dream promotion into a misdemeanor plea deal faster than most coaches lose their first recruiting class, “ a person commented on X. Sherrone Moore Unlikely To Go To Jail: Will He Return To Coaching?

Now that Moore has thrown himself onto the mercy of the court, it appears that jail time is not something he will even have to deal with. With the first phase of his nightmare almost behind him and the aggressive nature in which Shiver, her lawyer and police initially went at Moore called out by the courts, he can now focus on rebuilding his reputation and getting back into coaching if he chooses.

He lost a ton in this ordeal and as one fan said on X: