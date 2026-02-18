‘Due Process May Have Been Violated’: Judge Cites Shocking Omission By Detective Securing Arrest Warrant For Former Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore 

Sherrone Moore has been out of the limelight and trying to piece his life together ever since he was fired as head football coach at Michigan for inappropriate relations with executive assistant Paige Shiver.

The ensuing drama that currently has Moore fighting criminal charges further stained his reputation and undoubtedly damaged his marriage. Moore had been on a run of bad luck that only Rodney Dangerfield could respect, but on Tuesday his legal problems seemed to take a turn for the better.

A judge cited a “glaring omission” in the way arresting detective secured arrest warrant for former Michigan HC Sherrone Moore. (Getty Images/Instagram)

Ex Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Earns Small Victory In Court

A judge granted a request for a hearing to learn more about an investigation that led to serious charges against Moore, who was arrested fleeing from Shiver’s home, soon after he was fired for the relationship. Shiver admitted to the relationship and in doing so preserved her job at the university.

The latest turn of events is a small victory for Moore and his lawyer Ellen Michaels. The former UM head coach is facing charges of felony home invasion, stalking and illegal entry.

Moore is accused of storming into Shiver’s apartment without permission and threatening to kill himself in front of her on Dec. 10. Authorities quoted the 40-year-old football coach as saying she was to blame for him losing his elite job when she spoke to university officials.

Shiver’s lawyer has been aggressive in court appearances, attempting to frame Moore as the perpetrator of several years of domestic abuse, bad treatment and manipulation against her client.

Judge Says Detective Made Glaring Omission When Securing Arrest Warrant

Moore’s legal team ultimately wants the case dismissed as several potential procedural errors by police have been highlighted as major concerns by Judge J. Cedric Simpson. Simpson, reportedly, expressed concern that a police detective didn’t disclose Moore’s employer-employee relationship with the woman before securing a magistrate’s arrest warrant. The Judge, who set a March 2 hearing to hear testimony from police and witnesses, describes it as a “glaring omission.”

Judge 'very worried' about officer's omission while seeking Sherrone Moore warrant https://t.co/FhgQ7nZmAC via @detroitnews — Jennifer Chambers (@jchambers_DN) February 17, 2026

“Defendant’s due process may have been violated,” Simpson said.

“This was not solely this personal relationship. The magistrate should have been able to look at that,” said the judge.

The stalking charges against Moore are based on the information that he repeatedly texted and called the defendant in the days after she broke off the relationship and leading up to his firing. His attempts to reach out went unanswered.

Moore’s Team Argues Against Stalking Charge, Accuses Shiver Of Money Grab

However, Moore’s lawyer reasons that repeatedly texting an executive assistant that many times was reasonable considering Moore was preparing his team for a bowl game.

“It’s not stalking if the communication has a legitimate purpose,” Michaels said.

Moore and Michaels are claiming to be the true victims in this case. Michaels accuses Shiver’s personal lawyer of giving information to police to “villainize Mr. Moore and maximize the chances of obtaining a large settlement from the deep pockets of the University of Michigan.”

Moore won’t get his job back or undo the months of media assassination, reputation damage, sensationalized stories driven by opportunistic IG models and the stress his family has endured. The true facts of his ordeal will come out in trial, and the judge has opened the door to further examination of how they may have mishandled the situation and made it even worse. The fact that the detective withheld what the judge sees as pertinent information when obtaining the arrest warrant can shed doubt on the charges Moore is facing and weaken the prosecution’s case.