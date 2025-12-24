‘Has To Face That He Has A Problem’: Sherrone Moore Sent Alleged Disturbing Texts To Three Women In Sports Media and Offered To Fly One Out For A Hookup





Earlier in the week, The Shadow League reported that former University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore allegedly sent messages described as “strange or uncomfortable” to at least five women before his life-altering termination and arrest earlier this month.

This follows reports that Heidi Sharp, the lawyer for his former mistress Paige Shiver, argued in court that Moore is a “very dangerous man” with a history of domestic violence against her client.

🗣️Prosecutor alleges: Victim broke up with Sherrone Moore on Monday

-When inside residence grabbed scissors and a butter knife and threatened her life & his own

Sherrone Moore Sent Disturbing Messages To Three Women In Sports Media

The women all spoke anonymously to The Athletic in a story published on Monday, December 22. Four of the five women provided screenshots of their alleged interactions with Moore on social media.

“Of the five women, three worked in sports media and one had mutual friends with him. One had no mutual connections with him she could identify, did not live in Michigan and did not have any connection to the university,” The Athletic revealed.

Woman Says Sherrone Moore Offered To Fly Her Out To A Game

One of those women Moore communicated with said that the head coach offered to fly her out because she did not live in Michigan. When she found out that Moore was married to his wife Kelli since 2015 and had three children, the woman wondered why Moore would risk it all to pursue her.

She also knew that any interaction between the two would be on the very down low and the prospects of Moore wanting her to be “holed up” somewhere private, like a hotel, didn’t appeal to her.

Former Michigan Head Football Coach Sherrone Moore has been married since 2015 to his wife Kelli, and they have three children.

“I guess we will have to see ! I would say yes but you would also have a driver haha,” Moore allegedly replied. “We will go into that detail later,” Moore allegedly added. When the woman asked Moore how many other women he’s offered to fly out, he responded: “none.”

Social Media Reacts To Latest Accusations By Women About Behavior Of Sherrone Moore

At this point, there’s very little piling on for social media left to do and Moore is actually gaining pity and the support of people hoping he can fight his demons, save his family and get his life back on track.

“I honestly pray this guy gets whatever help he needs, and for his family. This is just so sad,” one fan said “Wow. Just goes to show you, how life can change on a dime,” said another of Moore’s fall from grace “His first action out of jail—allegedly messaging this OF actress—shows he needs help. At some point, he has to face that he has a problem,” another sympathetic fan suggested.

Some fans feel like Moore was abandoned and used as a tool by all of the parties involved.

“Who are these so-called women in media,” asked one fan. “And why won’t they identify themselves.” “I never trust anonymous sources,” said one netizen, questioning the full legitimacy of the story and the alleged sources. “This is sad dude. You reap what you sow in this life. But what @UMichFootball did to this man is just plain WRONG. Bunch of lowlines,” one fan commented on X.

Moore was terminated on Dec. 10 after an “inappropriate” relationship with a football staffer named Paige Shiver was uncovered and then confirmed by Shiver, who was also a willing participant in the adulterous affair and is still employed by the school in some capacity.

After Shiver’s whistleblowing sealed his fate at the prestigious football factory, Moore broke into her house and threatened to unalive himself, telling her, “My blood is on your hands.”

The University of Michigan strongly opposed his conduct.

“Earlier this week, the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics dismissed head football coach Sherrone Moore with cause for violating University policy by engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member,” Michigan president Domenico Grasso said. “When the findings of a University investigation into Coach Moore’s behavior were presented on Wednesday, we immediately terminated his employment. “There is absolutely no tolerance for this conduct at the University of Michigan. None.” RELATED: ‘All In My DM Trying To Risk It All’: OnlyFans Model With 1.7M Followers Says Michigan Coach Who Attended Diddy Party, Charged With B&E Blitzed Her DMs

Sherrone Moore Facing Several Criminal Charges

Sherrone Moore is facing several charges stemming from his decision to confront his mistress at her home uninvited.

Felony third-degree home invasion: This charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $2,000 fine.

Misdemeanor stalking-domestic relationship: This charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison, a $1,000 fine, and five years probation.

Misdemeanor breaking and entering: This charge carries a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and a $500 fine.



Fans Want To Know Which Women In Media Sherrone Moore Had Disturbing Communications With

Fans are sure to be curious about the names of the media members who were communicating or even flirting with Moore. These latest developments also make you wonder if he really did offer OnlyFans model Mia Sorety some season tickets for a foursome, as her ex-assistant said. Sorety refuted the claims, but there are people who feel she did it to protect Moore after the damage she had already done in the midst of his chaotic and swift fall.

RELATED: ‘Be Careful They Coming For U’: Sherrone Moore Still With Wife Kelli, While Fans Attack $3M OnlyFans Model Mia Sorety For Lie She Blames On Ex-Assistant

As Sherron Moore tries to pick up the pieces of his marriage, career and reputation, it seems that his method of communication was the worst kept secret in sports media. What happened to never revealing a source?