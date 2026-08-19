‘Stepping, Kicking, Punching On Him’: Teenage Soccer Player Gets Beaten To Death Defending His Brother During Match At Local Arizona Park One Week Before College 

Nobody’s child deserves to go out like this. An Arizona family is mourning their teen son who was beaten to death during a soccer match in a Phoenix park earlier this month.

Tumusifu Bazirake, 19, died just days after he was taken to the hospital on Aug. 6 in extremely critical condition, authorities said. According to his brother, the opposing team’s players initially attacked him and Bazirake was killed while trying to protect him. Reportedly, the assailants then fled the scene and the police have not identified any suspects. He leaves behind a mother, father and nine siblings.

19-Year-Old Black Teen Sadly Dies After Being Beaten During Soccer Game Fight That Started Over a Scored Goalhttps://t.co/kL3f2MONvc#blacktwitter #black pic.twitter.com/jINgK9HIrI — Black News (@BlackNews) August 19, 2026

How Did Tumusifu Bazirake Lose His Life At Local Soccer Game?

According to a statement from the Phoenix Police Department, fire department officials responded to a report of an unresponsive individual and discovered that the victim was “involved in a soccer game when a fight broke out,” per the statement.

Several people are accused of assaulting Bazirake before fleeing the scene, but for some reason, no suspects have been identified as of Tuesday, Aug. 18, according to police.

Bazirake’s brother, Jeanpaul, told local outlet WKYC that Bazirake died protecting him at the soccer game. He said he and his brother did not know the people they were playing against. Jeanpaul said tensions exploded after his team continued to score.

“Then (they were) beating us, pushing us, cause we scored on them, and they got mad and all that,” he said.

Tumusifu Bazirake Allegedly Died Protecting His Brother Jeanpaul

Jeanpaul recalls that he was punched, and several people jumped him. He said that’s when Tumusifu stepped in to protect him.

“He was trying to protect me because there were so many,” he recalled. “After (an opposing player) threw a punch, I blocked it. Then they just jumped on me, all of them. Then that’s when my brother jumped in, too,” Jeanpaul said. “They were just stepping on him while he’s on the ground,” he said, per the outlet. “Stepping, kicking, punching—all that.”

Tumusifu Bazirake Was About To Start College, Aspiring Fireman

Responding officers reported finding Bazirake at the scene and transferred him to a hospital. By that time, the aspiring fireman was in “extremely critical condition,” according to Phoenix police. Bazirake was killed just a week before he was about to start college, according to his family, who has since set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

His father told new outlets that he wanted “to help people.”

'We scored on them, and they got mad': Arizona teen killed during soccer game had plans to become a firefighter

Tumusifu Bazirake was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition on Aug. 6. He died days later.https://t.co/tsGwuBdXdI — Sally (@SallySJW4you) August 17, 2026

Online Users Shocked & Confused At Details Of A Life Lost To Senseless Crime

The tragedy made its rounds on social media, with most users not understanding that this was a pickup game at the park and not a school or league-sanctioned, organized event.

“How do police have no suspects?” one user asked. “It was the opposing team, start there.” “The world has gone mad,” said another netizen in the comments. “Why haven’t the police interrogated the team and coach,” another online user commented.

Police are still investigating and seeking any information leading to the capture of the perpetrators.