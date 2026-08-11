Ex-Champion Swimmer Faces Alleged Murder Charge After Beating 63-Year-Old Beloved Husband to Death With Water Bottle

A former champion swimmer is facing a murder charge in Hawaii after being accused of perpetrating a brutal attack with a water bottle.

Legend Storer, who is 20 years old, is accused of killing 63-year-old Michael Dyer. A five-gallon water bottle is the alleged weapon Storer used to commit the crime against Dyer, who was attacked in his office as he was working a shift as a security guard at a condominium complex at the time.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours on Aug. 5 at a resort called Sands of Kahana, and Storer was officially indicted Tuesday on a murder charge by a Maui grand jury, Hawaii News Now reported.

Legend Storer (left) wears green jail garb with his attorney. He is accused if killing 63-year-old husband Michael Dyer (right). (Photos: Hawaii News Now; GoFundMe/Leah Nakamura Frank)

Storer faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, and indecent exposure. After the alleged murder, Storer was found roaming naked before his arrest in a neighborhood near the resort where Dyer worked.

RELATED: Ex-NFL WR Stedman Bailey, Who Once Survived Shots to Head in Drive-By Shooting Ambush, Arrested After Alleged Sex in Public

Dyer was reportedly eating a meal when a naked Storer illegally accessed his security office. Police said the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Storer was a Maui Interscholastic swimming champion twice as a student at Maui Prep. He later attended Concordia University Irvine in California, and was listed on the 2024-25 Men’s Swim and Dive roster.

The swimming program was eventually canceled, and the alleged killer left Concordia University Irvine after one year in May 2025, according to the Orange County Register. Storer later transferred to the University of Hawaii, which is located in the state capital Honolulu.

A GoFundMe was established to support Dyer’s wife, Joy, after the security guard was murdered. The couple had been married for over two decades.

“Family and friends of Joy Dyer are organizing this fundraiser and asking for support during this most difficult time in her life,” a friend of the Dyer family wrote on the GoFundMe website. “In the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 5th, Joy’s husband, Mike Dyer, was tragically killed while on his graveyard shift as a Security Guard at Sands of Kahana. “Thankfully, Mike’s killer is in police custody, but Joy’s emotional journey is just beginning as she starts to process this devasting event. They were married for 26 years. “We are trying to raise $20,000 to cover funeral costs for Mike. We are also trying to help Joy with therapy sessions and basic living expenses like rent and groceries. Every dollar will go towards Joy’s recovery as she begins her road to healing. “It is already a difficult time for our family, and for those of you who know Joy, you understand that it is difficult for her to ask for help but we cannot do this alone. We humbly ask for your support.”

Storer is expected to appear in court again on Wednesday, and he is currently being held in jail without bail.