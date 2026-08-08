Ex-NFL WR Stedman Bailey, Who Once Survived Shots to Head in Drive-By Shooting Ambush, Arrested After Alleged Sex in Public

A former NFL wide receiver is facing a lewdness charge after an outing with a woman companion late last month in Florida.

Stedman Bailey, who spent parts of three seasons on the Los Angeles (then-St. Louis) Rams roster, was arrested along with Karina Manderson after a witness accused the pair of having sex in public at an arcade bar.

The incident occurred at the bar of a Round1 location in Pembroke Pines, Florida, according to Local 10 News.

Stedman Bailey (left) and Karina Manderson (right) were charged with indecent exposure after a recent incident in a Florida arcade bar. (Photos: Pembroke Pines Police Department)

After drinking at the bar just after midnight on July 27, Bailey was accused of standing behind Manderson while both had their pants down, police said after reviewing security footage.

Alleged Scammer Found Dead After Report He Tricked NFL Players Out of Over $1 Million

A witness told police the the former wide receiver and his companion were having intercourse, a claim Bailey allegedly denied, although he later admitted that his pants were down at the bar.

The two 35-year-olds were later arrested and charged with one count of indecent exposure.

Bailey is a native of Miramar, Florida, where he played football at Miramar High School. The wideout was a high school and college (West Virginia) teammate of 14-year NFL veteran quarterback Geno Smith, who is expected to start for the New York Jets this season.

After three seasons at West Virginia, Bailey was selected by the Rams organization in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft.

Just two years later, however, Bailey’s NFL career was over partially due to a drive-by shooting outside of his best friend’s home in Florida. Bailey was sitting in a SUV with his cousin Antwan Reeves, Reeves’ 10-year-old son, and 6-year-old daughter, when unknown assailants in another vehicle fired 30 bullets at the SUV.

Amazingly, no one died in the November 2015 shooting, but two of the bullets hit Bailey, who was visiting while serving a NFL suspension at the time, in the head; eleven bullets struck Reeves.

The ordeal led to a difficult recovery process for Bailey, and doctors were unsure at first if he would ever be able to walk and talk again following surgery on his skull.

The wide receiver eventually recovered from the incident, and hoped to play professionally again. To aid a potential NFL return, Bailey even had a titanium plate inserted into his head in October 2017.

That chance never materialized, but while attempting to make his comeback to the NFL, Bailey recounted the frightening shooting ambush during an interview with Bleacher Report in April 2018.

“You’ve seen dudes come back from ACLs, Achilles, broken bones,” Bailey said. “I want to be the one to show people that no matter what you go through, you don’t have to let other people define who you are as a person, what you can do as a person — and I can show the world anything is possible.”

“I want to motivate people around the world,” Bailey added. “There’s a reason I’m alive.”