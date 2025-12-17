‘She’s Half Of The Problem’: Paige Shiver Outsmarted Sherrone Moore By Breaking Up, Snitching and Weaponizing School Policy To Keep Her Plush Job  

Sherrone Moore‘s life hit rock bottom, and a very important element to his dismissal as Michigan football coach was the complicit nature of staffer Paige Shiver, who is still employed by the school, despite being the key co-conspirator in “an inappropriate relationship” with Moore, a husband and father of three.

Moore has been dragged through the coals, and the stress of the sudden axing even caused him to have a mental breakdown, go to Shiver’s home and threaten to unalive himself. He’s blown millions of dollars and now has legal hurdles to overcome, a marriage to repair and a reputation to rebuild before he can ever think of coaching again. One thing for sure, it won’t be with Michigan.

Sherrone Moore Mistress Is Still Employed By University of Michigan

Meanwhile, Shiver is back to business as usual. Job and reputation intact, despite conducting a relationship with Moore for several years, while allegedly following his wife on social media and working closely with the football program. She’s definitely not free of sin here.

However, due to the school’s policy regarding supervisor-employee relationships, the school told USA Today, Shiver’s not at risk of losing her employment. Sinking an entire football program and head coach a few weeks before a Citrus Bowl game against Texas (Dec. 31) and crossing unethical lines in the workplace apparently is not enough for the school to part ways with someone who probably didn’t deserve the job she had considered since the relationship was revealed.

Sherrone Moore was the subject of rumors that he offered OnlyFans model Mia Sorety Michigan season tickets in exchange for a foursome. (Screenshot: Mia Sorety Instagram/ABC New)

As Supervisee Who Self-Reported Intimate Relationship, Paige Shriver Is Free From Termination Under School Policy

Policy 201.97 details “intimate relationships between supervisors and supervisees,” which Moore’s affair fell under, and states: “A Supervisor may not, implicitly or explicitly, initiate or attempt to initiate an Intimate Relationship with a Supervisee over whom they exercise supervisory authority as defined in Section III.A. of this Policy.”

The guide states that any relationships between a supervisor and employee must immediately be reported to the “immediate superior,” who would then inform an “appropriate Higher Level Administrative Authority” such as a dean or executive director.

Therefore, the obligation to report the improper relationship is on the supervisor — in this case, Moore. Shriver apparently understood the playbook and Moore didn’t.

According to policy, the couple must also agree to a plan to manage and rectify the infraction, “with the outcome being to remove supervision and/or influence over a Supervisee when an Intimate Relationship exists.”

Michigan’s policy also states there cannot be retaliation against anyone who reports a violation of the school’s protocols for said relationships. Therefore, terminating Moore’s mistress in this specific scenario would have violated the University’s standards, and opened it up to a messy lawsuit.

Social Media Says Sherron Moore’s Mistress Paige Shiver Should Be Fired Too

The “Bubba Army” podcast was very vocal about Shiver being just as much to blame in this incident, accusing her of spreading information about the intimacies and challenges of her relationship with Moore that lasted “at least a year”

The account posted a caption above a video clip on X that read:

“Paige Shiver isn’t “caught in the crossfire.” She’s HALF THE SCANDAL! She broke the same rules, benefited from a promotion and salary jump, and was at the center of an affair with Sherrone Moore that alumni were tweeting about before the firing even happened. If he’s out… how is SHE NOT?!”

“Why isn’t Paige Shiver being held accountable as well” one woman asked on X. “She was a willing participant until “allegedly” she was fired and she brought receipts to prove the affair. Paige nor Sherrone Moore are innocent.”

Paige Shiver Was One Step Ahead Of Sherrone Moore

According to prosecutors, the woman in question reported their relationship to a school official after Moore kept calling and texting her after she allegedly ended the affair.

“Retaliation against a person who reports a potential violation under this policy, assists someone with a report of a violation, or participates in any manner in an investigation or in the resolution of a report made under this policy is strictly prohibited,” the policy reads. “Retaliation includes, but is not limited to threats, intimidation, reprisals and/or adverse action related to an individual’s employment or education. Adverse action may include inappropriately unfavorable treatment of others as the result of the Intimate Relationship. The University will take appropriate steps to ensure a person who in good faith reports or participates in an investigation pursuant to this policy will not be subject to retaliation.”

According to prosecutors, Paige Shiver reported her inappropriate relationship with former UM HC Sherrone Moore to a school official after Moore allegedly kept calling after she ended the affair. (Screenshot/Instagram)

So basically, the whistleblower gets immunity as long as said whistleblower is a subordinate by title.

Shiver has not been publicly named by Michigan police, but she has been confirmed as the staffer whose apartment Moore allegedly broke into. With other information leaks, it wasn’t hard to piece the story together. Washtenaw County prosecutor Kati Rezmierski said during the arraignment that the female victim was in an “intimate relationship” with Moore for several years. He confirmed that the confrontation happened at a residence, which public records show belongs to Shriver, two days after the woman called off the affair.

Moore Went To Shiver’s Home To Confront Her About Blowing Up His Spot: Made Threats

Moore allegedly grabbed butter knives and a pair of scissors from her draw and threatened: “I’m gonna kill myself, I’m gonna make you watch, my blood is on your hands, you ruined my life.”

RELATED: ‘Crash Out’: Prior To Michigan Firing and Knife Wielding, Sherrone Moore Allegedly Forced Mistress Paige Shiver To Terminate Pregnancy Then Doubled Her Salary

This unhinged move has led to Moore now facing charges of felony home invasion plus two misdemeanors in stalking and breaking and entering, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Sherrone Moore was seen coming out of his lawyer’s office along with wife Kelli and their youngest daughter, days after he was fired from his job as head coach of Michigan football, arrested for breaking into his mistress’ home and smeared by an OnlyFans model. (Screenshot/Instagram)

A source told CBS Sports that Moore’s affair was the school’s “worst-kept secret.”

Moore had just one more game left in his second season as the Wolverines’ coach, leading the team to a 9-3 record this year and an 18-8 total record as the team’s leader. Moore signed a five-year contract with a starting salary of $5.5 million. He will leave over $14M of that on the table after his “just cause” designation for the dismissal.