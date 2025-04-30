‘This Is Why People Can’t Stand Shedeur’: Atlanta Falcons Fans Blame NFL Obsession With Shedeur Sanders After $350K Penalty For Jax Ulbrich Prank

Jax Ulbrich and his father Jeff, defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcon, will pay a steep price for a college prank. Jax, 21, and his friends, called Shedeur Sanders after stealing the former Colorado Buffs QB’s personal information off his dad Jeff’s iPad, and impersonating New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis was nasty work, considering Sanders didn’t get drafted until three rounds later in what is one of the most shocking NFL Draft drops in history.

NFL has fined the Falcons $250K and DC Jeff Ulbrich $100K for the leak of Shedeur Sanders' phone number during the NFL Draft



Ulbrich's son, Jax, got the number from his dad's iPad and used it to prank call Sanders pic.twitter.com/t99Q2V5vrn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 30, 2025

People were outraged, with many social media fans and radio voices calling for the Falcons to fire Ulbrich because of his carelessness with sensitive information and his son’s silly prank.

The NFL has instead confirmed that the Atlanta Falcons have been fined $250K and Ulbrich fined $100,000 for failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information distributed to the club in advance of the NFL Draft.

RG3 and Stephen A. Smith Didn’t Think Prank Should Have Never Happened

Former NFL Player turned analyst RG3 was dumbfounded that the Saints would grade Tyler Shough over Sanders and says the selection and the prank should have never happened.

“Jax Ulbrich was completely wrong for helping prank call Shedeur Sanders when the New Orleans Saints were on the clock. Wasn’t funny. At All. It shouldn’t have been a prank because the Saints shouldn’t have drafted Tyler Shough over Shedeur Sanders.”

With how explosive and dire the situation was for Sanders, the prank was nasty work by any person. But the fact that the perpetrator turned out to be the son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, the story took on a more serious tone.

Jax Ulbrich is a sorry individual. I am not a Shadeur fan. But what this person did to him is atrocious. You have no idea the shit athletes go through to get to that point. You don’t see the tears, the disappointments, the pains they go through. That was pretty damn cruel. pic.twitter.com/x7GAJh1aZe — Dennis Marshall (@mar5hallhoops) April 28, 2025

Stephen A. Smith didn’t approve of the coverage, or lack thereof, concerning the identity of the perpetrator. He also wanted the creepy kid’s dad to handle the situation old school style.



“I sincerely hope he whipped his kid’s ass. That’s an ass whipping. That is a required ass whipping,” Smith said on Monday’s “First Take.”

Fans On Social Media Blame Shedeur For Hefty Fine Levied To Falcons and Jeff Ulbrich

After news of the hefty fines dropped, some people tried to blame Shedeur with another example of the unfounded hate that is directed at him by some.



Jax Ulbrich’s draft day prank on Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders has cost the Atlanta Falcons $250,000 and his defensive coordinator dad, Jeff Ulbrich, $100K. (Getty Images/Instagram)

“This is why people can’t stand Shedeur and he fell so far in the draft,” said one fan. “He’s not the only player to get a prank call, it happened to many others. Yet, he is the only one where the NDL does anything about it and to a crazy degree.” Other fans thought the fines were too hefty for a prank.Especially considering, Shedeur got drafted eventually ending the suspense, drama and outrage from across the sports world. “Over pranking call lol. The NFL is emotional AF,” said another fan who disagreed with the fines. “So how come nothing happened when Cooper DeJean received a prank call last year? Where was the investigation? “Okay that is overkill for a prank call,” said another netizen. RELATED: ‘We The People Deserve The Browns On Hard Knocks’: NFL Loses Out With Ratings Magnet Shedeur Sanders Ineligible For Popular HBO Show

Ulbrich will gladly take the fines. His son has publicly apologized, and the family barely escapes a disaster. If Shedeur’s camp had decided to press the issue, which is within their rights, Ulbrich would probably be without a job today. So, the Sanders family definitely shows them some grace in this matter.