‘We Need An OnlyFans WNBA, Then I’ll Tune In’ | Social Media Star Charleston White Savagely Degrades Angel Reese On Jeff Teague Podcast

Another day and another Charleston White controversial rant. The only difference this time is his target wasn’t his normal audience, he instead fired strays at Chicago Sky star Angel Reese. His comments about the rebounding savant were downright disgusting and abrasive, but that’s how White has become a social media sensation and brand.

During a recent appearance on the steadily rising “Jeff Teague’s Club 520 Podcast” White seemingly piggybacked comments made by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal during his October appearance on Reese’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast.

There the four-time NBA champion, who’s Reese’s mentor and the reason why she is one of the faces of Reebok’s re-brand, told her that as a marketing strategy she should dunk in short shorts. White, as only he can do, took it a little further with his comments.

White Goes Nuclear On Reese And WNBA

“I’m with Shaq” White said during the podcast. “Dunk in some panties with no bra on. That’s how you sell tickets. We need an OnlyFans WNBA, then I’ll tune in.”

White wasn’t done and followed those pretty lewd remarks with this:

“I think Angel Reese wants to sell her p—y…. I think she is tapping into that h-e side.”

Unfortunately for Reese, that wasn’t the first time White has come for her. Following November’s presidential election, Reese who endorsed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris voiced her displeasure with Donald Trump winning on social media. White, an outspoken Trump supporter, didn’t miss the opportunity to take a subtle jab at Reese during an appearance on the “Say Cheese” show.

Charleston white on the Jeff Teague pod reacting to angel reese and caitlin clark influencing the wnba 🏀 pic.twitter.com/ki2xAc0t1B — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Chatnigga101) December 28, 2024

“She can’t do nothing but play basketball,” he said. “Angel Reese might as well start selling p—y. She don’t want to play basketball she wants to h-e.”

It’s obvious that White isn’t a fan of Reese, and to be honest, no one really knows why he comes for her so hard.

Angel Reese Fans Fire Back At Charleston White

In the aftermath of White’s wrath towards Reese, some fans took to X to defend the former LSU Tigers star.

“Nothing Angel Reese has ever done that warrants the slut-shaming she receives,” one user said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Not worth the views to have him on. Total miss on this one.”

Many take what White spews with a grain of salt because he’s made himself a brand speaking in this manner. But, of course there are also those who believes what he says is gospel, which it isn’t in any way, shape or form.

READ: “He Clapping Them Cheeks For Sure”: The Imaginations Of Social Media Ran Wild After Kiyan Anthony Seen Dancing With WNBA Star Angel Reese Prior To Podcast

Teague’s Podcast Represents The Shannon Sharpe Brand

In the end, Teague’s podcast is signed to Shay Shay Media, which was launched by Pro Football Hall of Famer and ESPN personality Shannon Sharpe. The former NFL star and budding media mogul should step in and say something to Teague about this slanderous and defamatory interview concerning Reese and the WNBA.