“I Strive Off Professional Jealousy” | Shaquille O’Neal Admits He’s Envious Of LeBron And Bronny’s Situation With The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to open the 2024-25 NBA season against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. Led by superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers are expected to once again be in the mix for a playoff spot in the ultra competitive Western Conference. While, James and Davis are the usual faces in Tinseltown, there are a couple of new ones joining the fray this season.

First-year and first time head coach JJ Redick will lead the Lakers this season. The addition of Bronny James, the oldest son of James, has also created a media firestorm. Bronny, the 55th pick of this year’s draft, was chosen more because of who his famous dad is than his actual talent. Earlier this preseason LeBron and Bronny made history becoming the first father-son duo to play on NBA team together. While it’s historic and something we’ve never seen before, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal says he’s got “professional jealousy.”

Shaq Wanted That For He And His Son

Speaking on “The Big Podcast,” O’Neal who often moves the meter with his comments spoke candidly about the Bron and Bronny dynamic.

“I strive off professional jealousy,” Shaq said. “I’m jealous a little bit. My son was in that position. Life is all about titles. I would have loved to have that title first. So now that we got that out the way. I’m happy for Bron. … He’s like a nephew to me. I’m happy for him, but you know, on a professional jealousy side, I wish that was me.”

Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal, who’s now 24 years old was in position to play in the NBA. The former four-star prospect played at both UCLA and LSU before embarking on a career in the NBA G-League as a member of the G-League Ignite. O’Neal’s injury history, which also included open heart surgery played a role in him having to take other steps to make it to the NBA.

Bronny James also dealt with a serious health scare during the summer of 2023 when he suffered cardiac arrest while practicing with the USC men’s basketball team. But that didn’t stop him being drafted and signing a guaranteed deal, which is almost unheard of for a second-round pick.

James And James Set To Make More History

Because Bronny is one of the rare second-round picks to get a guaranteed deal, at some point he and his dad will make history as the first father-son duo to take the floor in a regular season game. Even crazier is they’ll do it as teammates. Like it or not, it’s hard to even fathom that Bron constantly said this was his dream and it played out.

As of now we don’t know when that will be, but it’s gonna happen, and that’s what makes Shaq jealous.