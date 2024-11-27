‘Bron, We Know You Was at Those Diddy Parties’: LeBron James Left Social Media Behind But Disrespectful Fan At NFL Game Won’t Let LBJ Escape Past

No matter what Lebron James does, social media won’t let him shake the controversy that always arises when a video of his 2020 Instagram Live with Diddy and his kids surfaces.

Of course, if Bron knew that Diddy was going to become the centerpiece of one of the biggest scandals in music history, then he probably never would have said, “Hey, ain’t no party like a Diddy party” on that fateful day.

Since the bombshell about Sean Combs’ alleged sex trafficking and parties that supposedly led to people being assaulted and drugged, fans are looking sideways at anyone who was ever affiliated with the “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” Harlem music legend, and continue to press for more information on LeBron’s alleged connection to Diddy and his parties.

Fan At SoFi Stadium Shouts At LeBron James About Alleged Diddy Party Affiliations

With this unnecessary drama constantly hovering around and the difficulty that his son Bronny is facing adjusting to pro ball and dealing with the many critics, LeBron hopped off social media last week to regroup and escape the negativity.

That hiatus hasn’t stopped him from being the subject of fan attacks and some really bad humor concerning the two entertainers. This past weekend when SoFi Stadium was packed with stars for the Rams’ game against the Eagles, celebrity row was in full effect. NBC’s broadcast showed LeBron James and comedians Kevin Hart, Will Arnett, Bradley Cooper, and Rob McElhenney in the building.

Reportedly, one fan in close proximity to LeBron decided to act a fool by going near the NBA’s all-time leading scorer’s suite and calling out to him. While most fans would want an autograph or film a video for social media letting everyone know King James was in the house, this fan proceeded to scream at LeBron for attending parties with Diddy, who remains behind bars without bail at a Brooklyn federal prison.

“Bron, Bron, Bron, We know you was at those Diddy parties N-word. We know you was there.”

The video clearly shows LeBron ignoring the rude person, but when he didn’t get the reaction he wanted, the guy reportedly started to bother Kevin Hart, who peacefully waved the man off.

LeBron has been the subject of thousands of memes and videos from fans and haters looking for another reason to diminish the billion-dollar empire he’s built. When you’re on top for that long, there’s always someone waiting to knock you off your pedestal. Diddy, the former Bad Boy CEO and mogul, who before this mess surfaced was worth more than $500M, found this out the hard way.

LeBron has attended Diddy parties, but “Freak-offs” are a whole other thing and the driving force behind these allegations. There’s no evidence that Bron ever attended these parties. Something tells me Savannah wouldn’t be having that.

Lebron Has Not Addressed 2020 Video Or Charges Against P. Diddy

LeBron has his hands filled with managing son Bronny’s tumultuous NBA journey and carrying a huge load at age 39 for a 10-7 Lakers team, who fired Darvin Ham and hired JJ Redick before this season.

Ham had the same exact record at this point last season. It’s no wonder Bron jumped off social media. There’s ALOT going on.

Stephen A. Smith implied that he was running from the backlash caused by Bronny’s struggles. However, Bron probably just needs a break from all of the noise. The social media mill has been volatile during and leading up to the presidential election.

Despite what people think, James is a human being, a father and a husband. So, while he lives rent free in the heads of millions of strangers, he’s still fulfilling his roles off the court, which aren’t as glamorous as people imagine, yet still very fulfilling to him and Savannah.

On Nov. 24, Savannah posted on Instagram a video of her daughter, Zhuri James playing volleyball. This game started in the morning and the Jameses were up bright and early. LeBron is known to attend as many of his three kids’ events as possible, and he’s a professional troll when in attendance. One time, he embarrassed the heck out of little Zhuri, shouting “let’s go munchkin” before one of their games.

Such is the life of King James. His happiness isn’t directly based on his success anymore. He’ll probably find he’s much happier staying off social media like Jay-Z does, being a bit more mysterious than camera-seeking, and people won’t even be thinking about any Diddy affiliations.