“Him Being A Bully Turned Me Off” | Charles Barkley Calls Out LeBron James For How NBA Icon Handled Stephen A. Smith Beef

NBA legend Charles Barkley is one of the most opinionated media personalities in the industry.

That’s what recently made him such a wanted man by various media outlets before he ultimately decided to stick with TNT as he and the crew shift to ESPN/ABC, Amazon and NBC beginning next season.

The former Auburn Tigers standout, who’s happy about his alma mater reaching the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight, recently spoke on the LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith fiasco that just won’t simmer down. In typical Sir Charles fashion, he called out both guys in his comments.

"I've always liked LeBron, but him being a bully, it turned me off… Stephen A., the way he reacted, was so lame and weak."



Charles Barkley on the ongoing LBJ-SAS saga



Barkley Labels Bron

During a recent appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” the 1993 NBA MVP had plenty to say to both parties involved.

“LeBron, he’s too big to be that type of bully,” Barkley said. “To bully Stephen A., to bully Brian Windhorst. Brian Windhorst is a sweet person, man. He’s just trying to do his thing. And I’ve always liked LeBron, but him being a bully, it turned me off.”

The Round Mound Of Rebound Checks SAS

“But I will say this: Stephen A., the way he reacted, was so lame and weak. Stephen A. is a good dude, man, but for him to react. … LeBron, I blame him for starting the bullying. Going on (“The Pat McAfee Show”), just bullying people. Because, you know, LeBron is a control freak. He knows everything he’s doing. He knows everything he’s doing. He knew when he walked up to Stephen A. what he was doing. But the way Stephen A. reacted, going on Gilbert (Arenas’s) podcast, talking tough, come on, man. You’re better than that.”

Barkley is correct because neither of these guys are gonna actually throw hands with all they’d stand to lose.

Stephen A. Smith responds to LeBron James coming at him on the Pat McAfee show.



LeBron Exposes Brian Windhorst?

While it doesn’t seem as if Smith is willing to let the situation rest, the aforementioned Windhorst, who’s also from Akron and attended the same high school as LeBron, isn’t going to further any confrontation with LeBron.

LeBron went on Pat McAfee and basically accused Windhorst of projecting a false narrative about their relationship.

Rumors have it, this dissension stems from the fact that Windhorst has supported Stephen A. Smith’s negative commentary on James.

Windy on Lebron:



LeBron struck back, roasting Windy on McAfee, saying, “This guy who says he’s my f-cking best friend. These guys are just weird.”

“LeBron doesn’t owe me anything, I owe him a lot,” Windhorst said Friday on ESPN Cleveland radio. “Just know, I met LeBron 25 years ago. And my understanding of LeBron and where people stand in his life has been crystal clear.”

The well-respected analyst sounds like he isn’t going to invest anymore energy into any of it.

Barkley Speaks On Bronny

In giving his opinion on the Bronny situation that’s the basis of the rift, Barkley told Patrick “He should be in the G League. You don’t get better sitting on the bench.”