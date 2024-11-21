“In a Raiders Uniform … A Dream Come True” | Ice Cube Tells Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Candidate Deion Sanders and Son Shedeur To Follow Daddy Ball Formula Of LeBron James

Deion Sanders has the Buffaloes sitting at 8-2 overall and tied for first place with BYU atop the Big 12 at 6-1. A huge reason for the second-year success has been star players Travis Hunter, the two-way dynamo, and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the top-rated QB slated to be in the 2025 NFL draft.

There’s been some discussion about what Deion will do when his Louis Vuitton luggage leaves Colorado. Will he follow Shedeur to a team that can draft him and wants Prime’s head coaching services? Deion has already said he will shut down teams who don’t have the infrastructure and coaching to help Shedeur rise quickly at the next level.

Plenty of respected NFL analysts have said he’s a prime candidate, or at least should be, to replace Mike McCarthy in Dallas.

During the inaugural episode of his new Tubi podcast “We Got Time Today” with co-host Rocsi Diaz, Sanders asked guest Ice Cube for some advice on the situation that’s looming, “What would you do if you were in my situation?”

Cube, a fellow father of five, responded with fatherly support, advising Sanders to help his son reach the next level “any way I can.”

While Sanders has been adamant that he isn’t leaving Colorado, the two-time Super Bowl champion-winning defensive back and 1994 NFL DPOY let Cube know that he is open to coaching in the NFL if it means he can still coach his son.

“Why not?” Cube responded enthusiastically. “And, if it’s in a Raiders uniform … Come on, baby … That would be a dream come true as a fan.”

Cube is a diehard Raiders fan and would love nothing more than to see the middling franchise add Coach Prime and Shedeur to the mix. That’s a LeBron James and Bronny James type of power move.

With Shedeur Leaving Will Dad Follow?

As Coach Prime continues to lead the Buffs, everything they set out to do is still in front of them. Win out and they earn a spot in the Big 12 championship game. Win that and they’ll very likely be one of the teams chosen to participate in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoffs. While that’s the focus now, they’ll come a time soon when Coach Prime has to make a decision to stay in Boulder once his sons are gone or possibly follow Shedeur for another round of daddy ball in the NFL.

Michael Irvin Says Coach Prime To Cowboys Under One Condition

The Raiders might not be the only team vying for the services of the father/son duo. One of Sanders’ former teams, the Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of a down season and at (3-7) it’s looking like a rebuild could be coming.

Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, who also happens to be one of Deion’s closest friends, recently spoke during his guest spot on FS1’s “The Herd” about the possibility of Sanders coming to Dallas if they fire Mike McCarthy. He also reiterated that the only way that happens is if they draft Shedeur.

“I believe 100% [yes], and I can tell you, good sources have told me that,” Irvin said. “Great sources have told me that. That’s all I can say like that without violating anything else.”

With the aforementioned Hunter the Heisman favorite, plus he and Shedeur both top five prospects expect to hear a lot more out of Coach Prime in the coming months.

As he’s said since he arrived in Boulder “WE COMING,” but it’s more like WE’RE HERE.