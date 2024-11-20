It’s All About Snow: Shedeur Sanders and Sister Shelomi “Bossy” Sanders Are In Sad Denial About Who Owns Top Spot In Deion Sanders’ Sibling Ranking

Deion Sanders‘ favorite siblings list has fluctuated ever since he assumed his high-profile coaching gig at Jackson State and had most of his family involved in the operation in some way.

His youngest daughter, Shelomi is the baby of the family, and she joined her brothers Shedeur and Shilo at Jackson State. She plays basketball. Then she bounced with her bros when dad’s Louis Vuitton luggage left for Colorado. At the time, she was consistently in the top 3 and often leading her brothers and older sister in the sibling rankings.

Shelomi Sanders Disappointed Deion When She Transferred To Alabama A&M

Things changed a bit when Sanders and his boys left the HBCU for Power 5 Colorado, currently in the Big 12 conference. Sanders assumed he would keep the family together and continue to helicopter parent them to success, but Shelomi made her first adult decision and had other plans for herself and decided to leave Colorado after one season and transfer to Alabama A&M.

Shelomi made the announcement on YouTube, posting a video in which she said, “I am about to commit to Alabama A&M.” During the video, she FaceTimed head coach Dawn Thornton and told her of her decision.

Her decision inspired a very public scolding by her daddy, who said it was “stupid”

Coach Prime says it was stupid for Shelomi to enter the Transfer Portal via DNVR #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/MvAWdJmIwO — BuffsBeat (@BuffsBeatSI) April 18, 2024

“Which was stupid,” Deion Sanders said. “You get a team before you enter the portal. That’s what I would advise a child. I know it’s illegal, c’mon, c’mon. Everybody knows somebody that knows somebody, that knows somebody. You kind of want them to do something. … And she truly has been advised. “You have to understand. I am a real father; I am a real man and a real dad. Where I come from and historically, kids follow their parents. When do parents start following their kids? That doesn’t work in my book. That does not work where I am from. I am the leader of the family, I have been dictating where my kids go, not them dictating where I go.” Shelomi Sanders Back atop Coach Prime Sibling Rankings?: Shedeur Sanders Thinks So

Sanders’ old school parenting wasn’t sustainable with his youngest daughter, who wanted to carve her own path and also wanted to return to the SWAC. She clearly didn’t reap the same benefits as her football brothers attending Colorado.

That move hurt Shelomi in the sibling rankings for a while, especially as Shedeur has risen into Heisman contention as a potential top 3 pick in the NFL draft and adopted his father’s charismatic persona.

"All I was thinking was Brady mode." 🗣️



-Shedeur Sanders on his 98-yard game-tying TD drive pic.twitter.com/J94NCevgtK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 17, 2023

According to Shedeur, the tide has turned due to Shelomi’s performance so far this season at her new hoops home. “Bossy” helped Alabama A&M demolish Oakwood 96-50 in her debut exhibition game in early November by recording 14 points, two steals, one block, and one rebound in just 10 minutes. Later, Coach Prime did the expected by hyping his daughter on social media saying, “I’m SO PROUD OF MY BABYGIRL!”

Shedeur Sanders appeared on the “2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders” on Nov. 20 alongside Colorado wide receiver Drelon Miller. In the new YouTube episode, he asserted that he’s his “own favorite sibling” but not without shining the spotlight on his younger sister Shelomi Sanders. He said, “I think right now, my dad’s favorite is my little sister cause she went out there and she scored some points at her game. I think she’s the favorite right now.”

There's another baller in the Sanders family!!!



She set the hardwood on fire 🔥 last night.



Shelomi Sanders had:

14PTS, 2STLS, 1BLK, 1RB 🐶🔥#SANDERS#PRIMETIME pic.twitter.com/D44lDo2mLy — Big_Mike (@Street_Gamez22) November 5, 2024

Since that game Shelomi hasn’t been lighting it up. She’s only played four games so far and is averaging just 3.8 minutes per game, but she has the potential to do more and proved that in the preseason. All it took was a prime performance for her to quickly fall back into her dad’s good graces.

What Did Shedeur Sanders Do To Drop In Deion Sanders’ Sibling Rankings?

Shedeur had a whale of a game in a recent 49-24 win against Utah, but the 22-year-old knows that he couldn’t escape the wrath of his perfectionist pops, saying, “I started off the game with a pick, so I know I’m not the favorite right now.”

With Shelomi officially out of the doghouse, Colorado is 8-2 and have already doubled its win total from Deion’s rookie season as head coach. After that first mis-throw against Utah, Shedeur was sensational, finishing the game by completing 30 of 41 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns for the win. Colorado is now ranked No. 16 in the latest AP Poll rankings, their highest since 2016.

Deion Sanders wasn’t as boastful as he was last season after the Utah game, even though his team, who had been dismissed and ridiculed, are two wins against Kansas and Oklahoma State away from completing a one-loss season in conference.

In this instance, reporters didn’t get the soundbite they were looking for.

“Our expectations aren’t your expectations. We focus on one game at a time,” Deion said.

Same with Shelomi, who knows how quickly the sibling rankings can change when you go against Daddy’s game plan.

Deion’s Daughters Dropped In Sibling Rankings As They Began To Make Own Choices

Back in April, Deion’s oldest daughter, Deiondra, 31, announced her pregnancy with R&B star Jacquees, and Sanders wasn’t initially thrilled to become a grandfather for the first time, saying he hadn’t “fully digested” that reality, but he supports his daughter as she enters another stage of adulthood.

Deiondra welcomed her first baby, a son named Snow on Friday, Aug. 9.

She shared the news on Instagram, detailing the obstacles she faced throughout her pregnancy.

“This journey has been long, but seeing your face, my sweet baby boy, made every moment worthwhile,” the proud mom shared. “I am overjoyed to be your mom and cannot wait to share a lifetime of love and adventures with you. I love you so much Baby Que.” “I was gon say Dang that Doctor look like @jacquees ,” Deion joked in the comments. “Proud of y’all. Keep him before God and God will keep him before us. .”

In fact, Deion has been all in promising and preparing a place for his grandson to play. Prime shared a video on Instagram driving and captioning it:

“Gotta find a place for Snow … I gotta find a place to put the playground for the baby. I’m thinking about like cutting into those bushes right there and having it.”

Jacquees Is Thrilled To Be Part Of Sanders Family: Envisions Great things For Snow

Since the arrival of the “miracle” baby, Sanders has been a supportive grandfather and Jacquees is thrilled to be a part of the Sanders family.

During an interview on “Super Star TV Online” on November 20, Jacquees highlighted the advantages that his son undoubtedly has due to his lineage, including Deion Sanders and his grandmother Caroline Chambers.

“He (Baby Que) gotta be something dawg,” Jacquees said. “He’s special, his whole life is gonna be special. His dad is Jacquees, his momma is Deiondra, his grandfather is Deion Sanders. His uncles, like look at who his uncles are college football heroes and it’s like his dad is a giant. Like, come on, men.”

What’s the odds that Snow is already Deion’s favorite? And for now, he’s the only grandchild, so he’s in a category of his own.