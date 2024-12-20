“Damn, I Wish That Was Me” | Soccer Star Trinity Rodman Is Jealous of Angel Reese and It’s All Her Legendary NBA Dad Dennis Rodman’s Fault

Basketball Hall of Famer and five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman is known for his wild and eccentric ways on and off the court and personal struggles. The former two-time DPOY is also arguably the greatest rebounding forward to ever touch the hardwood. While Rodman who’s affectionately known as “The Worm,” became one of the greatest to ever play the game, apparently, he’s the total opposite when it comes to be a father.

NBA star Dennis Rodman's strained relationship with daughter Trinity, a star forward for the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League and United States national team is well documented.

NBA Legend Dennis Rodman and His Daughter Trinity Have Strained Relationship

In the past Trinity has mentioned how Rodman wasn’t really there for her or her brother DJ who played college basketball for both USC and Washington State going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Trinity Says She Wanted The Type Of Attention That Her Dad Dennis Rodman Gave Angel Reese

Speaking on a recent episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Trinity talked about how she saw a picture of Chicago Sky star Angel Reese sporting her dad’s NBA jersey. Not long after that a picture of the two went viral. A seemingly hurt Trinity even stated this about the pic:

“Damn, I wish that was me.”

Trinity Rodman shares her reaction to seeing her father, Dennis Rodman, and Angel Reese taking a picture together after she wore his #10 jersey from when he played for the Detroit Pistons.



Trinity quickly said it was with “no shade,” and while that may be true it was obviously said in hopes of having her famous dad taking notice.



Naturally, Trinity is conflicted at this point. She is still harboring pain from her childhood and can’t seem to shake the anger she has towards pops.

Trinity Calls Out Dennis Rodman’s Parenting Skills

Not only did she express those feelings after seeing the picture of Rodman and the aforementioned Reese, she also blasted him for in her words not being a dad.

“He’s not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else,” she told host Alex Cooper. “Hearing his voice is painful.”

This isn’t the first time Trinity has spoken about her dad in that manner. Back in 2021 when Dennis showed up unannounced to her playoff game after not speaking to her for months, she says it sent a wave of emotions through her that bothered her all game. She feels her dad is only where there is a camera as she told Alex Cooper

“The whistle blew and I was so mad, like, ‘You took this happy moment from me. You f—ed with my head again,'” she said on the podcast.

“I think after that was when I lost hope of ever getting him back. It was just like, he’s popping in whenever he’s going to be on a camera,” Trinity Rodman said. “Even at that game, I don’t think it was for me, I think he wanted to have a good conscience and then be like, ‘Headline, Dennis Rodman showed up to his daughter’s game.'”

Dennis Responds To Daughter Trinity

After seeing her daughter’s interview, Rodman took to Instagram to say this.

“Sorry I wasn’t the Dad you wanted me to be but either way I still tried and I still try and never will stop,” he wrote on Instagram. “I will keep trying even when you’re being told as an adult not to respond to my phone calls. I will try even when it’s difficult and if it takes a long time. “I’m always here and tell you all the time – rather it’s your voice or voicemail – how proud I am. I always had one wish and it was I wish my kids would call me and come see me. Hopefully one day I can get that. I’m here and I’m still trying pick up the phone you have my number. You see me calling, I’m still here.”

Hopefully these two can eventually work on and fix the hurt, resentment and anger that their current relationship holds. Until then Trinity will continue to be one of the best women’s soccer players in the world.