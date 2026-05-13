‘People Who Know Ball Knew She Was Overrated’: Despite Record Ratings, Radio Host Says ‘The Caitlin Clark Thing Is Over’ And She’s Fumbling WNBA Fame

The Indiana Fever-Dallas Wings game drew massive viewership. Per a statement by the WNBA league office, the game — which aired on ABC and across other ESPN networks — drew 2.5 million viewers on Saturday afternoon. Per the league, that is the second-most-watched WNBA regular-season game ever on ESPN’s network slate.

The May 9 Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings game is now the second most-watched WNBA regular season game ever across ESPN Networks, averaging 2.5 million viewers! pic.twitter.com/2Mw06szKiP — WNBA Communications (@WNBAComms) May 13, 2026

Paige Bueckers vs. Caitlin Clark Rivalry Driving League Interest

Clearly the Paige Bueckers vs. Caitlin Clark rivalry is something that the league and fans want to lean into. The rivalry not only gets the blood boiling, but it clearly brings fans to their TV and various apps to tune in.

RELATED: ‘GMs Are Straight Up Lying’: GM Survey Placing Paige Bueckers & Caitlin Clark As Top Two Franchise Players Is WNBA Intentionally Crafting Its Future

Craig Carton Radio Show Host Says Caitlin Clark Era Is Over: She Fumbled It

There are some who have dared to say that Bueckers has already superseded Clark. Like radio host Tyrone Johnson of the “Craig Carton Show.” While Clark mania transformed the face of an NBA where women now make hundreds of thousands and even millions to play pro ball, Johnson is echoing what more sports media people are saying — that Clark’s meteoric rise has hit a peak. Especially on the court.

“The Caitlin Clark thing is over. Because she’s not the best player in the WNBA. … She’s not even the best guard from her college class. … She’s Jeremy Lin. This is just Linsanity. She’s gonna fumble this,” Johnson said. "The Caitlin Clark thing is over. Because she's not the best player in the WNBA… she's not even the best guard from her college class… She's Jeremy Lin. This is just Linsanity. She's gonna fumble this."



– Tyrone Johnson 😳



(via @CraigCartonShow)pic.twitter.com/LyNXSVh0Ld — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 13, 2026

Tyrone Johnson Compares Caitlin Clark To Former Overnight NBA Star Jeremy Lin

Johnson even compared her to Jeremy Lin, the Taiwanese-American NBA player who gained international fame during the “Linsanity” period with the New York Knicks and became the first Asian-American NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors. He took the world by storm with a run of explosive scoring barrages that catapulted him into cultural phenomenon status, but only briefly.

Johnson continues: “And it’s because of two things, who woulda thought. She decided to roll up with Morgan Wallen. Morgan Wallen says the N word liberally. More than I do and I’m Black. And her bitchin and moanin’ to the refs nonstop. But when we look back at this we’ll go this girl had the world by the balls. She had everybody loving her. People who HATE women’s sports were tuning in just for her and when we look at Jeremy Lin and look at her we’re going to find out that at the end of the day it was the exact same thing.”

Not sure what Johnson meant by that. Does he think Clark is a fly-by-night phenomenon? Is he saying she won’t be able to maintain that level of popularity or performance?

His comments surely made the Clark worshippers and faithful go crazy. They feel she can do no wrong and is merely a victim of haters and players of other cultures who want to hurt her because she’s white, straight and better than them. At least this is the narrative her fans constantly spew on social media.

Caitlin Clark Fans Take Great Offense To Tyrone Johnson Rant

Clark had 20 points in her first WNBA regular season game since July 27, 2025. Her team lost a close game to Buecker’s Dallas Wings, 107-105. Clark is still selling out every building she’s in and her fans don’t agree with the change of attitude they are sensing involving her status among the game’s greats.

“She only has the best rookie year ever and her points, rebounds and assists have never been matched by any guard in NBA history. She played her entire year 2 hurt or the numbers would be even better,” another Clark supporter said.

“I hate how losers like this get to make money saying the dumbest shit possible. It’s a pathetic way to make a living from an even more pathetic person,” one fan commented

Radio host Tyrone Johnson says Caitlin Clark has lost her luster as the face of the WNBA. She’s not even the best player. He added that her association with known N-word using country singer Morgan Wallen and her constant complaining to the referees has made her less likeable to the masses. (Getty Images)

Fans Agree With Tyrone Johnson That Caitlin Clark Is Now Overrated

“And let’s all be honest and real…The WNBA, Media, and everyone else who hyped her up the way that they did was simply because she was a white woman, period!” one user insisted.

“Honestly, she hasn’t improved much from her rookie year. She’s still young enough to improve, but as of right now, she’s been relatively the same player,” another suggested.

“People who know ball knew she was overrated. She wasn’t a bad player, but she isn’t who people tried to gas her to be. She just played a different style of WOMEN’S basketball,” added another critic.

Some fans offered other comparisons in addition to Lin.