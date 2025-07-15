Caitlin Clark Is More Steve Nash Than Steph Curry: People Want Logo Threes, But Indiana Fever’s Winning Formula Is Prime Time Dimes

Caitlin Clark’s long-range shooting has been the talk of most WNBA analysts and social media rants. When Clark suffered through a cold streak that saw her missing three-pointers at an historic rate and then missed almost 10 games with a groin injury there were plenty of narratives floating around. When Angel Reese’s offensive game started elevating at the same time Clark was struggling, Indiana Fever fans almost lost their minds.

But that’s their fault. As Angel Reese has shown that she does have a game around the rim and can finish layups – even exhibit some great footwork in the post – while handling point forward duties.

In the same regard, Clark’s passing prowess has been undervalued among mainstream basketball heads who want logo threes and 35-point games.

That’s not the kind of player she is. The one skill where she is probably better than anyone in the WNBA is her passing.

Caitlin Clark with assist #13, making it all look so easy pic.twitter.com/KaEjot1aZX — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) July 13, 2025

Caitlin Clark Is More Magic Johnson Than Steph Curry: Becomes Fastest Guard in WNBA History to Reach 100 Assists

While her team struggles to find some consistency since her return, Clark’s passing continues to be record-setting. During Sunday’s game, Caitlin became the fastest guard in league history to reach 100 assists in a single season.

What makes this feat even more remarkable is that Clark has missed multiple games this season due to injury. Despite the limited minutes, she continues to show an incredible savvy for ball distribution.

The milestone assist came after Clark exhibited some defensive prowess blocking a shot by JJ Quinerly shot and then with lightning speed, turning came during a highlight-reel sequence in the second quarter. Clark blocked a shot by JJ Quinerly, then quickly turned and launched a full-court dime to ‘The Enforcer’ Sophie Cunningham for the nice bucket.

Last season Clark court vision, and precision passing helped her break WNBA single-season rookie assist record with 322.

A look at Caitlin Clark’s assist that made history 👏 pic.twitter.com/Ecs7gFpJVM — WNBA (@WNBA) August 18, 2024

Other Players Are Closing In On Clark’s Popularity

Clark must continue to elevate her game. While she might be the most popular player amongst a certain section of the country, in a recent player poll conducted by The Athletic, WNBA players were asked who they believe will be the face of the WNBA in five years. 39 responses came in, and Clark led the voting, but injured USC player JuJu Watkins came in second, ahead of notable names like Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese and A’ja Wilson.

WNBA players voted Caitlin Clark as the most likely to be the face of the league in 5 years pic.twitter.com/ZNLlI1h4ti — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) July 15, 2025

This is proof that the WNBA is in good shape. Also, once Clark accepts who she really is as a player, the Fever will be championship bound.