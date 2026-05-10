‘All Because She’s White And Straight. Racist League And Media’: Fans Erupt Over Caitlin Clark Being Left Off Of Opening Weekend Promo Picture

The WNBA season kicked off this weekend and let’s just say Friday and Saturday brought us some very competitive games, and a couple of blowouts. The marquee game the weekend featured the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark versus the Dallas Wings and Paige Bueckers in a matchup of two of the last three top overall picks and last two Rookies of the Year.

In the end it was the Wings getting the huge road win (107-104) in raucous Indiana. It was the first time in league history that both teams reached the 100-point plateau in a season opener as well. Despite the feel-good stories of the weekend as it celebrated its 30th season, some fans aren’t happy about the aforementioned Clark being left off of the opening weekend promo picture for the league.

Oh course they don’t include Caitlin Clark. All because she’d white and straight, racist league and media https://t.co/7vHZsAOCV3 — Will johnson enjoyer EX boyfriend (@willjohnsonbf1) May 8, 2026

Some Clark Fans Aren’t Happy

In a picture that features the likes Kelsey Plum (Sparks), Angel Reese (Dream), Aja Wilson (Aces), Napheesa Collier (Lynx) and Paige Bueckers (Wings), Clark is nowhere to be found. But, get this, the picture is not even an official WNBA photo at that. But it still doesn’t sit well with Clark’s rabid and at times controversial fan base.

“Oh course they don’t include Caitlin Clark. All because she’d white and straight, racist league and media.”

“This like nba just not mentioning Jordan … just casually running out some people noone buying tickets to see,” another fan fan foolishly said.

“This isn’t the WNBA it’s some fat black chick who hated Caitlin Clark’s personal account,” a fan quipped.

“Did Jordan ever finish 2nd on his team in scoring? Did Jordan ever suck on defense? She’s not Jordan, her team played better without her,” another fan replied.

“Right like why do they keep doing this,” another fan said.

“This is why nobody cares about the WNBA. It’s a joke,” another fan commented.

“That clown ass page always avoids CC. But they always add the mebounder and free throw merchant,” a fan said.

This is what Caitlin Clark’s fans do, crash out the minute they feel someone is slighting their hero. More than likely it’s about Angel Reese being on there and not Clark.

Caitlin Clark reaches 1,000 career points in her 54th WNBA game ⭐️



Clark becomes just the 8th player in WNBA history to hit the mark within 54 career games.



Hall-of-Famer Tamika Catchings also scored her 1,000th point in her 54th game with the Fever.



Clark already owns the… pic.twitter.com/Xigw5Tw6xS — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) May 9, 2026

Clark’s Struggles From Three Are Well Documented

Known for her deep shooting ability and logo threes, it’s been a real struggle from distance since arriving in the WNBA. The sharpshooter from who led the Iowa Hawkeyes to back-to-back national championship game appearances shot just 2-for-9 from deep in Saturday’s defeat and is 9 of 58 from three in her last eight games played, which equates to 15.5 percent.

Some factors in Clark’s struggles include lingering injuries to her lower body. As well high volume and extremely tough shot selection. The WNBA’s physical style of defense is also an issue for Clark and definitely plays a role in her shooting struggles.

Are The Fever Better Without Clark?

Despite Clark playing in only 13 games last season, the Fever led by All-Stars Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston were one overtime away from upsetting the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces in the playoffs, and that led many to say the team plays better without her.

Some factors as to why that may be true the team’s improved defense, much more balanced offense and less turnovers without Clark and her extremely high usage and turnover struggles.

The argument against the team being better without Clark also was their offensive efficiency dropped from top tier to more average level. But you just can’t discount the (18.9 points and 8.9 assists) per game that Clark averaged on a nightly basis.