‘Indiana Played Their Best Team Basketball Without Caitlin Clark’: CC Boosts Ratings, But Lawrencia Moten Says Fever Are Harder To Guard Without Ponytailed Assassin   

As the WNBA season kicks off and fans anticipate a great matchup between Paige Buecker’s Dallas Wings & Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever on May 9, fans anxiously anticipate the return of Caitlin Clark, who we haven’t seen in a WNBA regular season game since July 27.

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There’s one women’s basketball analyst who believes that the return of Clark — who played just 13 games last season before succumbing to lower body injuries — will strengthen the Fever’s attendance and social media engagement but ultimately weaken them as a team.

ESPN Women’s Basketball Analyst Says Indiana Fever Are Harder To Stop Without Caitlin Clark

Lawrencia Moten points to last season, when the Indiana Fever made an unexpected run to the WNBA championship semifinals with Kelsey Mitchell leading the offense.

Lawrencia Moten thinks that the Fever were tougher to guard without Caitlin Clark 👀



🎥: @espn pic.twitter.com/MJq3Y8Tmpv — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) May 7, 2026

“Honestly the Indian Fever played some of their best TEAM basketball without Caitlin Clark and that’s because she’s like the sun that the offense kind of orbits around,” Moten said via ESPN. “The ball is constantly in her hands, which just made their offense extremely easy to guard. Now without her in the lineup, Stephanie White had to decide who else was gonna get in the mix and their offense became so much more diverse. We saw Kelsey Mitchell have a tremendous season. Lexie Hull got in the fold. Aliyah Boston, another dominant season. But all because they had to do it without Caitlin Clark and that made their offense extremely hard to guard.”

Clark is the WNBA’s cash cow and easily its most recognizable and polarizing and celebrated player among fans. However, recent lists, including Top 50 WNBA players (Clark was 10th, two slots behind Bueckers) and WNBA general managers franchise player (Clark tied for second with A’ja Wilson) suggest that Clark is losing a bit of her luster among media members who elevated her to mythical heights

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Fans were swift to the comments, reacting to Moten’s hot take. The comment had some audacity considering the timing and the fact that Clark is indeed back and the team will have to adjust to the main attraction or there will be plenty of friction.

One fan immediately attacked Moten’s humble college career:

“Lawrencia’s Moten’s offensive expertise derives from averaging 3 ppg on 33% shooting at tiny Hartford U. Indiana averaged 87.8 ppg in CC’s 13 games in 2025 and went 8-5. In 31 games without her, they went 16-15 and averaged 83.7 ppg. In other words, Lawrencia is an idjit,” one fan said. “Perhaps, Lawrencia is a graduate of the Sheryl Swoopes school of illogic and shameful ignorance. That’s the express route to the unemployment line in W broadcasting,” one netizen commented.

One fan posted a graph of stats supporting the Fever’s improved play with Clark on the court.

“CC is the one feeding you and the rest including every single player owner coach in the league. That’s concussion from banging your head against the backboard of your bed..??? Where were you in 2023 when those same players could not win more than 13 games….13 games..!!!! That’s how good they were without CC,” one fan ranted. Some Fans Agree With Moten’s Take, It’s Not New

Moten had her defenders, who agreed with her take.

“She ain’t lying,” one user commented. “I look forward to seeing what approach CC takes this year. Also, they could matchup defensively better too. Las Vegas would pick on CC relentlessly.” “Clark fans get mad when someone speaks the truth lol,” another user commented.

Last year’s miracle run with Kelsey Mitchell scoring 20 plus points a game gave some basketball folks the impression that the team was better with Clark injured. Anyone with a brain knows that the addition of Clark should improve the team. It’s up to head coach Stephanie White to figure out how to balance feeding the beast and winning the East.

Caitlin Clark Top 2 In Everybody’s 2026 MVP Odds

Regardless of these takes, Clark is considered one of the league’s top players and a viable MVP candidate. A’ja Wilson is the consensus preseason favorite to win her fifth WNBA MVP award in 2026, showing +220 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Friday morning. Clark comes in next at +240 before a sizable gap to Napheesa Collier at +800.

🚨Las Vegas & The Books have Caitlin Clark the betting favorite to win MVP in 2026😳 (+225/+260)



💰Via: Draft Kings, Bet MGM, and more! pic.twitter.com/TjeD5TNy4z — JMac | Ball Up🏀 (@Gameis_gameLFG) May 7, 2026

Other major booking sites have Clark the betting favorite to win MVP in 2026 (+225/+260).