‘You Got Some Good Taste!’: Indiana Fever Guard Raven Johnson Crashes Out Over the Beauty Of Head Coach Stephanie White’s Wife, Longtime ESPN Reporter Lisa Salters

There’s so much going on with the Indiana Fever. When you take into account the impact of Caitlin Clark, the addition of her former college nemesis turned back court mate Raven Johnson, the passionate and often offensive fan base, and the maniac coach (we say this affectionately) that they call Stephanie White, get ready for a wild adventure this WNBA season.

Raven Johnson Tells Reporters Fever Head Coach Stephanie White’s Wife Is Beautiful

Adding Johnson to the mix was a great basketball move by the Fever despite some reservations from Clark fans because of past history in the NCAA Tournament. Now, two highly-paid pros and the tandem will play key roles in the Fever’s chase for a championship. In addition to her court vision and defensive prowess Johnson is a character.



Geesh Raven lol imagine if an NBA player is fawning over his coach’s wife IJS she must not want to play 😂 pic.twitter.com/4B1RvBp9tL — LA MAQUINA DE SOMBRAS (@FANalyst1) May 4, 2026

During a recent press conference she was asked what she learned about White as a head coach in her few weeks with the team and Johnson, exposed her coach as a lover of chocolate. Which had to come as an altogether heartbreaker for a large portion of Clark fans, who wish to present Indiana as this team that represents white WNBA America.

“She’s funny. And don’t tell her this but her wife came to practice the other day and I was like, ‘dang! You got some good taste!’. She got a little bit of taste on her. Her wife is beautiful,” Johnson said while all out blushing for reporters.

Stephanie White’s Wife Is Longtime ESPN Sideline Reporter Lisa Salters

White’s wife is not a person who is out of the media eye. The 49-year-old White has been in a relationship with well-known ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters for several years. The lesbian couple reportedly resides near Nashville with their four sons.



Indiana Fever guard Raven Johnson said her coach Stephanie White has good taste after seeing her wife, longtime ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters. (IG/StephanieWhite)

The fact that Johnson didn’t know who Salters was shows how generations move swiftly. It’s also a message to Fever fans that White has been successful in basketball not because she sees color but because she sees the game without prejudice.