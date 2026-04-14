‘I Got Bashed…I Got Bullied’: Caitlin Clark’s New Teammate Raven Johnson Says WNBA Star Almost Ended Her Career In College

The WNBA Draft went down on Monday night in New York, and UConn’s Azzi Fudd was selected No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings, where she will join her girlfriend and former teammate Paige Bueckers.

Raven Johnson Drafted 10th Overall To Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever

While that was a story that warmed some hearts, South Carolina guard Raven Johnson going to Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever with the 10th overall selection, was one of the most interesting narratives of the night. Especially considering the battles Clark had with South Carolina while she was leading the Iowa Hawkeyes to unforeseen heights.

Johnson said that Clark almost ended her career. Her interview with “I AM ATHLETE” podcast prior to the NCAA Championship Game, shed some light on the mental grip that Clark and her followers have put on certain competitors. While playing at Iowa, Clark had a mystique that captivated the country and created a firestorm of racially and culturally charged narratives that heightened the tension and stakes of the games she competed in. Especially against Black women.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark Leads Iowa To Spoil South Carolina’s Undefeated Record, But Is She Really The Next Big Thing?

Raven Johnson Says Clark Taunt Almost Ended Her Basketball Career

Some might say they became targets of every fan, media personality, blogger and podcaster and million dollar content company who were considered “Team Clark.”

Raven Johnson says she contemplated quitting basketball after Caitlin Clark’s wave-off at the three-point line went viral and she says she got a ton of hate. Now, they are teammates on the Indiana Fever.

“I got bashed, I got bullied… I wanted to quit basketball at that time.”



Raven Johnson contemplated quitting basketball after Caitlin Clark’s wave-off at the 3-point line went viral and she got a ton of hate. Now, they are teammates on the Indiana Fever. pic.twitter.com/XRLfj9OTMI — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) April 14, 2026

“And then another adversity would probably be Caitlin Clark,” Johnson said. “That’s one reason I hate the internet now. Because of that situation. I got bashed, I got bullied,” she continued. “I got called all of these things I wasn’t, like a monkey. I wanted to quit basketball at that time. I wanted to go into this bubble of isolation and be on my own. I leaned on God and had some wonderful teammates. They helped me find that light … and go back next year and we were undefeated and met that team again and we beat them. I think it was God’s plan.” Caitlin Clark’s Swag, Bully Tactics Part Of Her Greatness

Clark’s NCAA Tournament battles with various juggernaut squads from UConn to South Carolina to LSU, catapulted women’s basketball to the center of the sports conversation.

Clark’s swag is part of the reason why she’s so beloved and hated, depending on which group of WNBA fans you ask. Like the Tony Yayo hand wave that Clark also did, but Reese got blamed for.

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The fact that she wouldn’t even defend Raven Johnson and dared her to shoot is typical Clark. For all of the belly-aching her fans do about how she’s not protected by the WNBA and opposing players want to “hurt” her, Clark is no timid flower. She’s a dog out there. She has supreme confidence in her abilities. Never feels threatened or inferior on the court and will definitely try to clown her opponents and make them submit.

She also has no problem with ending careers if you allow it. Johnson gives a tremendous and insightful description into how large the Clark shadow looms for opposing players, especially when she was in college.

Some fans felt that Johnson overreacted to a situation, that happens all the time in men’s hoops. Some even doubted that she received those kinds of vile threats.

“This happens so much in men’s basketball its amazing this is now some inspirational story and it was all just cause she couldn’t shoot,” one fan said. “They do this in almost every NBA game when someone cant shoot. Shoutout to Raven tho,” said another on X. “Dude no one called her a monkey, they just agreed she couldn’t shoot,” added a third netizen. “Lil sister anytime somebody try to play with your light like that and wave you off. You trust in God and shoot. Let it go. U miss every shot u don’t take,” said one supportive fan.

Caitlin Clark Single-Handedly Destroyed Johnson & South Carolina In 2023 Final Four Upset

Clark’s historical loss to LSU in the 2023 NCAA title game was preceded by Clark’s coming out party to the world. In the 2023 NCAA women’s Final Four in Dallas, Iowa stunned undefeated No. 1 seed South Carolina 77–73, marking one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history. Clark took over in the final minutes, scoring Iowa’s last 13 points and 16 of the final 18 points.

She obliterated South Carolina’s backcourt, Johnson included, on offense. And then dared them to equal her shooting feats on defense. On that day, she definitely mastered the mental game.

Now that they are teammates, expect the relationship to grow and develop into a friendship because the past is the past and it’s all about seeing the opportunities of today. Hopefully, Clark takes on a leadership role this season and shares jewels and is welcoming to the new players on the team.