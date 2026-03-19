‘Thought Of What Caitlin Is Worth Is incalculable’: New CBA Brings New Debate As Fans Argue Whether Caitlin Clark Or A’ja Wilson Should Get $1.4M Supermax

The WNBPA and WNBA have finally come to terms on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, and the WNBA season can get underway. The players feel that they have won significant gains in this long, contentious and well-negotiated battle.

Collective Bargaining Agreement Reached Between WNBA Players & League Owners

Details of the agreement:

– Salary cap starting at $7 million, up from $1.5 million in 2025

– Average revenue share of nearly 20% across CBA

– Supermax salary starts at $1.4 million

– Average salary in the $600,000 range, minimum above $300,000 (minimum was $66,079 in 2025)

WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike put out a statement on the CBA agreement:



"For the first time, player salaries are tied to a truly meaningful share of league revenue, driving exponential growth in the salary cap, increasing average compensation beyond half a million dollars, and… https://t.co/3VHVVlM8sC pic.twitter.com/cMdDwLxesB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 18, 2026

WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike put out a statement on the CBA agreement:

“For the first time, player salaries are tied to a truly meaningful share of league revenue, driving exponential growth in the salary cap, increasing average compensation beyond half a million dollars, and raising the professional standard across facilities, staffing, and support. It strengthens housing and retirement, and expands resources for family planning and parental leave. It redefines what it means to be a professional in this league.”

As soon as news of the completed CBA dropped, fans began to speculate who the first Supermax player in WNBA history would be.

The Las Vegas Aces plan to sign A’ja Wilson to a $1.4 million supermax contract, per @Callie__Fin



(h/t @Fullcourtpass ) pic.twitter.com/BtLDvBdfZq — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 18, 2026

Reports surfaced that the Las Vegas Aces plan to sign three-time MVP A’ja Wilson to a $1.4 million supermax contract, per @Callie__Fin.

Fans React To Reports That A’ja Wilson Will Sign WNBA’s First $1.4M Supermax Deal

“She won three championships and gets paid like a high school vice principal,” one fan said. “Deserved recognition for the queen A’ja Wilson has been carrying the Aces and the league on her back—4× MVP, 3× champ, absolute dominance,” said another. “The $1.4M supermax is historic for the WNBA and a huge step forward under the new CBA. Still miles from NBA scale, but massive progress. Keep building that legacy in Vegas! #WNBA,” one netizen commented. Caitlin Clark Fans Say She Should Make More Than A’ja Wilson On Supermax Deal There were some WNBA fans of Caitlin Clark who diminished the value of Wilson’s deal and are demanding that Clark is the true face of the WNBA and should get more. “If she’s worth 1 million then the thought of what Caitlin is worth is incalculable,” one fan said. “This woman could walk down any street in a major city and no one, literally no one, would know who she is. She’s not the face of the league (which loses 10s of millions each year), nor puts people on seats. Cailtin Clark does,” insisted another fan. “Throwing money away. The league is losing money and they do this. Guess Clark should get about 5 million,” a netizen surmised. RELATED: ‘The WNBA Can’t Afford Caitlin Clark’: Some Fans Are Outraged That ‘Privileged Victim’ Caitlin Clark Charges $200K For Motivational Speeches

Clark Should Get Max Deal In Her Next Contract

Not sure what kind of plan Indiana has for securing Caitlin Clark’s future as a max player but when A’ja does sign her deal, Clark fans are sure to demand even more for who they perceive to be the catalyst behind the increases in salaries and revenue for WNBA players.