‘We Have The Worst Leadership In The World’: Cathy Engelbert Says Caitlin Clark Should Be “Grateful” For WNBA and Napheesa Collier Wants A Commissioner Who Doesn’t ‘Undermine Players’



A recent post by Legion Hoops on X, claims that WNBA President Cathy Engelbert privately said Caitlin Clark should be “grateful” for the WNBA because the league is responsible for her $16M in sponsorship deals, per ESPN’s Myron Metcalf.

Social Media Reacts To Report that Cathy Engelbert Said Caitlin Clark Should Be ‘Grateful” For WNBA

Fans reacted swiftly, blasting the commissioner for what they see as a continuous effort to minimize Clark’s impact on the league and the credit she receives for not only being a dynamic player, but rising to icon status before the league was ready to deal with her exploding brand.

The WNBA has been working arduously over the years to expound its brand and has made incremental advances in the areas that are at the center of these current Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations. But the script flipped when Clark joined the Fever and by all metrics, that’s an undeniable fact.

“Peak delusion,” said one fan, clearly amused by the report. “This league needs a new president,” said another fan. “The WNBA will never succeed the way it should if the league offices can’t take accountability for their role in the lack of growth. These players continue to beg for a bigger spotlight, but the self-inflicted wounds from the league’s top executives keep holding them back.” “Maybe, just maybe the WNBA should be grateful Angel and CC saved the league but hey,” said another flustered fan on X. “WNBA would be nothing without Clark,” another fan said bluntly. Cathy Engelbert Has Downplayed ‘Caitlin Clark Effect’ Many Times

Engelbert’s position is that one player doesn’t make the league, and that philosophy has worked up until now. In the eyes of fans, the league has done its best to downplay the importance of Clark while reaping the benefits of her contributions as they boast of expansion and wrestle with players over salaries.

This comment leaked for a reason. There is a definite rift brewing between the league and the players that is much more threatening to the survival of the league as a self-sufficient entity than player beefs and social media comments.

Caitlin Clark “Is The Needle”

Say what you want about Caitlin Clark, her fans and the media obsession with her every move. The criticisms of her enthusiasm and constant verbal exchanges with the refs when on the court or in street clothes. But ESPN women’s basketball analyst Chiney Ogwumike, said it best back in January when discussing why Clark said no to the historic Unrivalved League.

“I not only respect it but wholeheartedly support it,” the former WNBA player said. Caitlin Clark doesn’t move the needle.’ That is wrong. She is the needle, she dictates,” Ogwumike said. “We all know what she’s done on the floor is history, but she and the Indiana Fever accounted for 45 percent of all the broadcast value of the WNBA last season and helped drive merchandising up 500 percent. Her jersey was No. 1.”

Clark came into the WNBA with a $28M Nike deal and more hype than any WNBA player in history. Her college battles with Chicago Sky star Angel Reese captivated the sports world and bled into their rookie seasons in the WNBA, elevating the league to unseen heights.

The veteran players didn’t like it. The legends didn’t want it to go easy for Clark. The media hyped it, but her impact is undeniable. WNBA ratings are treading water without Clark’s presence. Luckily, her team has been performing in the playoffs, so the league’s highest-ratings draw and attendance champs are still bringing eyeballs to the scene. Clark and her Bench Mob buddy Sophie Cunningham both understand the moment and that their behavior has been well-publicized, keeping the WNBA in the social media mill.

The WNBA is clearly going through a transition, but what’s the plan? Whether Engelbert made the comment in private or in public, she seems to have either an overblown ego and sense of self-importance or a total lack of understanding about what this moment means for the WNBA. There’s A LOT of moving parts in the league right now. Players are terribly unhappy with the way the commissioner is handling them.

Napheesa Collier Wants WNBA Revamped, Unhappy With Commissioner

Player rep Satou Sabally of the Phoenix Mercury called the league’s first CBA offer “a slap in the face.”

And according to ESPN’s Metcalf, “Napheesa Collier is using her exit interview to make a push for a dramatic overhaul of the entire WNBA…She is also accusing Cathy Engelbert of undermining players in the league.”

She also said she had a conversation with WNBA president Cathy Engelbert and she asked about young players in the WNBA making lower salaries. She said Cathy told her Caitlin Clark should be grateful for the WNBA because the league is responsible for her sponsorship deals.

She also “expects to get fined,” according to Metcalf.



Collier is calling for a revamping of the entire league and fans are calling for a new commissioner, who can appreciate Cailtin Clark more and capitalize on it in a way that benefits all players. Collier didn’t hold back, also stating “We have the worst leadership in the world right now.” Stay tuned because the W has a lot going on.