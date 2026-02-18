‘Was a Little Bit Confused When Adam [Silver] Said That’: WNBPA President Nneka Ogwumike Doesn’t Appreciate NBA Commissioner Telling Her How To Do Business

WNBA collective bargaining negotiations remain at a standstill even as both sides have committed to trying to save the 2026 season and work out their differences. During an NBA All-Star weekend press conference, NBA commissioner Adam Silver was asked his opinion on the current state of negotiations.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Suggests Greater Sense Of Urgency In WNBA CBA Negotiations

He said that something he “would love to do is put pressure on everyone” and “we need to now move toward the next level of sense of urgency.”

“I’m encouraged there has been more back-and-forth over the past few weeks,” Silver said during his press conference at All-Star Weekend. “I think there’s been more direct engagement from players and team owners. I have not been at the table, but I’m very involved behind the scenes. I want to play whatever role would be most productive in getting a deal done, but I think we need to now move toward the next-level sense of urgency and not lose momentum in terms of the amazing amount of progress we’ve seen with women’s basketball.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he wants WNBA CBA negotiations to ramp up its urgency and return to the court. This comment ticked off WNBPA President Nneka Ogwumike. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

WNBPA President Nneka Ogwumike wasn’t feeling the tone of Silver’s comments and expressed this on “Flagrant and Funny w/ Cari Champion & Jemele Hill” podcast.

Ogwumike said:

“I actually was a little bit confused when Adam [Silver] said that because as players, we have certainly had a sense of urgency, so much so that we’ve moved a substantial amount on this portion of the agreement that we know is going to allow everything else to fall in place.”

According to reports, the position the union chief is referring to is the revenue shares.

Via HighPostHoops:

“The issue of revenue sharing has been the central cause for the players throughout months of negotiation with the league. The players are demanding approximately 30 percent of revenue share, while the WNBA has so far offered around 15 percent. There’s a big difference between the two percentages, and the players have so far made it clear they don’t intend to budge.”

Ogwumike told Cari and Jemele that it’s the league that is not moving with a sense of urgency, outlining how the players initially asked for 40 percent of the revenue but lowered that number significantly while the league wouldn’t budge.

“Over time, we’ve come down, and we’ve come down to degrees that are not equivalent or equitable to how the league has been proposing,” Ogwumike said. “So, when we gave our proposal in December, we had come down to somewhere closer to 28 percent, and that was where we had not heard a response for about six weeks until, I believe, this last Friday. And, quite frankly, the league’s first proposal had the player share at less than 13, and they’re still stuck at 14.5. It’s not even at 15. So, to come back six weeks later, and that’s still where they’re at doesn’t demonstrate a sense of urgency from them.”

Fans commenting under the video of the show, were very supportive of the WNBAPA’s position, and were grateful to finally hear true insight on the negotiations from someone who is at the table.

“I am a Valkyries Season ticket holder, and I hope these athletes hold out for what they deserve and need. Millionaires and Billionaires are only going to look out for one thing, their profits!” one supportive fan said. “Good to hear the latest on WNBA negotiations direct from someone involved in those negotiations,” another YouTube viewer added.

Most agreed that the women of the league were being disrespected according to the figures presented by Ogwumike.

“It is so helpful to hear from Neke Ogwumike because she helps us to understand the position of the players by giving us the facts about what and why the players are asking for in their negotiations for their new contract, what has been offered and what is still wanted…The percentage the owners are offering is far from fair at this point for sure. I hope the team can be satisfied,” a person commented.

Another fan urged WNBA players to strike and make owners and investors feel the pain, saying, “They will never pay you what you deserve unless you call a strike and stop waiting around like you are weak.”

“You messed up with 28%. They do not value you. Next proposal go up to 38% and that’s your base. Us fans aren’t spending money to back you for no 28% ,” added a third fan.

Adam Silver Has Right To Speak: NBA Subsidizes WNBA Since 1996

The WNBA has grown as a business in the past decade while trying to build its brand up enough to no longer rely on huge financial boosts from the NBA to survive. Silver has admitted he’s not in the negotiating room, but he admits to having influence behind the scenes.

WNBA team owners hold only 42 percent of the league, the NBA owns another 42 percent, and the remaining 16 percent belongs to investors from a $75 million capital injection raised in 2022. Overall, six of the WNBA’s 14 franchises are owned by NBA team owners, so technically, NBA owners directly control more than 60 percent of the WNBA. Which also means the league remains very invested in the “W”’s success. Threats of a players strike, doesn’t make the league investors comfortable, especially coming off the two highest-earning seasons in league history.

No time for a work stoppage. If anything, it’s time for all trusted investors to recoup some of their contributions.

WNBA Players Not Giving In Totally: Stand To Lose Hundreds Of Millions Under Current Proposal

Fans are still largely in the dark concerning negotiations, but at least they have some actual numbers to look at. Against a swelling amount of advice against it, the players are still keeping the possibility of a strike on the table, which would be a first in league history.

Ogwumike did reiterate that the players definitely want to play in 2026, but she also doesn’t want to back down and fail future generations by conceding too much. WNBA star Caitlin Clark, who has been quiet during these negotiations, expressed that much in January.

RELATED: ‘You Want The Product On The Floor’: Caitlin Clark’s Truth About Looming WNBA Season Shutdown Should Be Loudest Voice In Room

In a midnight statement, made on Tuesday, according to a post on X, “the WNBA claimed the WNBPA’s latest proposal would result in ‘hundreds of millions’ in losses. The WNBA has never shared its financial records or provided clarity on the calculation used to determine these projected losses.”

In a midnight statement the WNBA claimed the WNBPA's latest proposal would result in "hundreds of millions" in losses



The WNBA has never shared its financial records or provided clarity on the calculation used to determine these projected losses. https://t.co/F6HOTI5hea — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) February 18, 2026

Ogwumike also said that the players would send their response to the league’s latest proposal soon.