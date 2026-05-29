‘We Are Not Getting The Same Whistle. Give Me My Fine’: Becky Hammon Is Calling Out Refs Treatment Of Vegas Aces Stars A’ja Wilson, Chennedy Carter, Jackie Young 

Becky Hammon is a proud three-time championship coach of a Las Vegas franchise that she and A’ja Wilson have led to three championships (2022, 2023, and 2025). Their most recent ring came last season when they rode the back of Wilson’s fourth MVP to the promised land, elevating to dynastic heights.

The league has changed drastically since Vegas won back-to-back titles with Wilson. The Caitlin Clark Era was an explosion, and now Paige Bueckers and other young stars are ushering in a new era. Over the years players such as Wilson and Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young have earned plenty of respect from the referees and the league for their accomplishments.

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Hammon, however, doesn’t like the direction the refereeing is going in. This has been a common theme throughout this WNBA season. Some have accused the refs of calling too many fouls, while others say they aren’t getting enough calls and noting disparities in free throw attempts.

Azzi Fudd & Paige Bueckers Torch Aces

Dynamic Duo 🚨



Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers were instrumental in the @DallasWings' win over the Aces!



Azzi Fudd: 22 PTS | 3 REB | 3 3PM | 2 AST

Paige Bueckers: 20 PTS | 6 AST | 3 REB | 2 BLKS | 2 3PM#WNBASeason30 pic.twitter.com/1FFy6fHCFA — WNBA (@WNBA) May 29, 2026

The fiery coach was not shy about her feelings following a 95-87 torching by Dallas two-headed UConn machine, Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, who combined for 42 points in the win.

Becky Hammon

"I’m f***** tired of that BS. I'm not saying they didn't earn their 22 but when Awak Kuier shoots more FTS than A’ja, Jackie and Chennedy all combined, that’s a problem. We are not getting the same whistle. Give me my fine."



(via @NekiasNBA) pic.twitter.com/Qu1VCkeqvo https://t.co/DcSK9R8jUE — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 29, 2026

Becky Hammon Says Refs Are Not Giving Her Stars The Same Whistle

After criticizing her team’s defense, the lack of ball movement, Hammon ripped into the refs concerning lack of free throws.

“I’m f***** tired of that BS. I’m not saying they didn’t earn their 22 but when Awak Kuier shoots more FTs than A’ja, Jackie and Chennedy all combined, that’s a problem. We are not getting the same whistle. Give me my fine,” Hammon said to reporters before storming off.

Fans Blame Becky Hammon For Loss To Dallas Wings

Fans are calling cap on Hammon’s rant, claiming that the Aces have been the beneficiary of the ref’s whistle for years.

“Just obnoxiously untrue,” one fan replied to a video on X of Hammon’s postgame rant. A’ja Wilson has had her own special whistle for years. Vegas just settled for jump shots all night while Dallas was the more aggressive and physical team”

“Becky!!, you can shut the hell up and sit down because last year when we played you guys, the things you guys got away with…a lot of fouls against the fever so the fever have the worst whistle in the league. Don’t wanna hear your mouth,” one netizen commented. “But Aces also got outplayed too. It wasn’t just the free throws. The only one who was consistently good tn was Chennedy,” another fan said. “meanwhile Aja gets away with whatever she wants then gets “fouled” on the other end. let’s NOT talk about free throws before i make a compilation,” a fan who disagreed with Hammon commented. Another fan’s honesty was brutal, saying, “No becky you’re coaching is god awful, jackie young chucking 3s in survival mode while down 2 points with 7mins to go, aja not demanding the ball & YALL PLAY NO DEFENSE.” “She chose to play jewel loyd more mins than chennedy and look what happens. Lol lost ! Aja shot the ball horrible and let’s be real this was Jackie Young’s first game with basic scoring stats,” one user added on X.

Other fans say that this is just part of a new direction in refereeing that the WNBA is instituting and it won’t benefit teams such as the Aces, who were built on physicality and took advantage of the WNBA’s reputation as a league that allowed more crash-contact than the NBA.

Las Vegas Aces Are Old Regime: New Day, New Rules In WNBA

As soon as salaries skyrocketed, the rules changed.

“the aces are notorious foulers. Also it shouldn’t be about the amount of foul calls, it should be about who’s fouling and they need to understand 50% of their wins were because the refs sucked and their bully asses were beating the opps. now free of movement is a thing, deal with it,” said one X user.

The referees have played a huge part in how the first six games of the WNBA season have been decided. The players are going to have to adjust to the freedom of movement declaration that will encourage perimeter play, easier shot-making and plenty more free throws to keep the offense flowing.

AZZI FUDD TONIGHT:

22 PTS | 3 REB | 9/15 FG | 3/5 3PT



PAIGE BUECKERS TONIGHT:

20 PTS | 6 AST | 3 REB | 8/18 FG



HOW BOUT THEM WINGS 👀 pic.twitter.com/lJT01EY8qX — MFFL NATION (@NationMffl) May 29, 2026

Las Vegas has had a remarkable run as an elite franchise and now the old vets have to find a way to win in this new climate that favors a new band of ballers.