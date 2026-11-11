‘She Was Not Drafted Because She Was My Girlfriend’: WNBA Stars Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd Drop Surprising Relationship Bombshell Ahead of Second Season As Teammates

The WNBA’s Dallas Wings seem to love drafting UConn Huskies guards No. 1 overall in the draft, as they selected Paige Bueckers in 2025 before choosing her former teammate Azzi Fudd this past April.

When the Wings made Fudd the No. 1 overall pick in April, though, it was not just a reunion of former college teammates. It was also a reunion of two women that were in a romantic relationship.

Or at least that is what most WNBA fans were led to believe.

Dallas Wings teammates Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd updated the status of their romantic relationship ahead of their second upcoming WNBA season on the same roster. (Photo: Fudd Around And Find Out/Youtube)

Bueckers recently made a guest appearance on her teammate’s “Fudd Around And Find Out” podcast, where they updated fans about their current relationship status.

It turns out that the pair has not actually been in a romantic relationship for a long time.

RELATED: ‘Had The Right To Ask That Question’: Reporter Got Shut Down After Asking Azzi Fudd If She and Teammate Paige Bueckers Are Still Dating

“Before we continue with anything else, Paige and I have something that we want to share with everyone,” Fudd said at the beginning of the podcast episode. “We are no longer together. I don’t know how else to say that.”

Bueckers then added more context to the situation by clarifying that they had broken up before Fudd was even drafted by the Wings, even though the ex-couple had not announced their breakup publicly.

“We were not together before she got drafted,” Bueckers said. “So all of those narratives can go to bed. She was not drafted because she was my girlfriend. She was drafted because she deserved it. She’s an amazing human, amazing basketball player. And we’re still friends. We’re still cool.”

Bueckers initially revealed that she and Fudd were in a relationship during an interview posted on social media in July 2025. A reporter asked Fudd about their relationship during her introductory press conference back in April, but a member of the Wings’ public relations team interrupted Fudd before she could answer and directed the reporters in the room to ask another question without Fudd discussing her relationship with Bueckers.

During the team’s media day that same month, Bueckers spoke about the relationship without revealing that she and Fudd were not even a couple anymore.

“Quite frankly, I believe me and Azzi’s personal relationship is nobody’s business but our own, and what we choose to share is completely up to us,” Bueckers said.

That was the last time the public had an opportunity to hear from Fudd or Bueckers about their relationship status until Bueckers appeared on Fudd’s podcast to expound on the situation.

“Everybody’s going to be like, ‘Oh my God they’re teammates, how is this going to work [after we broke up]?’ Bueckers said on the podcast. “We broke up over a year ago. We played an entire season together. We [were] the utmost professional. We care about basketball, and we’re still friends. We’re still cool.”

Fudd averaged 13.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 30 games as a rookie before undergoing a season-ending arthroscopic procedure on her already twice-repaired right knee.

Bueckers posted 20.9 points per game (51.2 percent shooting) with 5.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds over 42 regular season games this year. She helped the Wings reach the first round of the WNBA Playoffs before losing to the Golden State Valkyries 2-1 in the series.

The Valkyries went on to win the WNBA Finals against the Atlanta Dream in a thrilling series that went the full seven games and concluded on Oct. 31. Another former UConn star, Gabby Williams, was named the Finals MVP.