‘Had The Right To Ask That Question’: Reporter Got Shut Down After Asking Azzi Fudd If She and Teammate Paige Bueckers Are Still Dating, But Dez Bryant Says It’s OK

The Dallas Wings held their introductory press conference for 2026 No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd. The presser was your typical question and answer session, nothing out of the ordinary. That is until Dallas Morning News columnist Kevin Sherrington dropped a bombshell question that shook.

RELATED: ‘Don’t Think It’s Fully Sunk In’: Wings Make Azzi Fudd No. 1 Overall Pick In 2026 WNBA Draft. Mom Katie Smrcka-Duffy-Fudd Was Chosen In 2001 Draft

Sherrington, asked Fudd the 2025 Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player while at UConn if she and Huskies and now Wings teammate Paige Bueckers were still dating. In the aftermath of Sherrington being so bold to ask that particular the room stood still for a moment.

Wings PR denies a question about Azzi Fudd’s relationship status with Paige Bueckers 😭 pic.twitter.com/44hEqCCnMc — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) April 16, 2026

Sherrington Let It Fly Like Fudd Does From Three

“Paige announced last year on TikTok that y’all were a couple, and I’m wondering if that’s still the case, and if so, if y’all have talked to any other couples in the league about how they negotiate that dynamic as pro teammates?” Sherrington asked.

The Wings public relations person quickly intervened:

“I understand why you have to ask that question, but we’re going to respectfully decline from comments on our players’ personal lives.”

Great move by the Wings, but the damage was already done, Sherrington asked the one question that many have been wondering. Are the back-to-back No. 1 overall picks still an item, and if so how will things work if it goes south.

Paige Bueckers' reaction to Azzi Fudd getting drafted to the same WNBA team as her 🔥



Back-to-back No. 1 picks from UConn to Dallas! pic.twitter.com/oUEMOy421U — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 13, 2026

Former Cowboys Star Agrees With Reporter

Dez Bryant took to X and gave his opinion on the matter with this caption on the situation.

“Hey hey hey… that’s part of the game…From the test of time, nothing has been off limits. That reporter had the right to ask that question. If they are dating..they are dating what’s the problem? Women wanting to be paid millions of dollars comes with it all. When hasn’t the media been in an athlete’s personal business?”

Sherrington Received Plenty Of Backlash For Question

Despite the backlash that followed his question, Sherrington called out the Wings for what he deems a poor job of handling the delicate situation.

“If anyone’s at fault here, it’s the Wings, who acted as if they were covering for something that didn’t need hiding.”

If you aren’t up to speed on the drama, Bueckers let the car out of the bag last summer, and was all smiles while doing so.

After months of speculation, Bueckers and Fudd confirmed their relationship last year. In June 2025, Fuud shared a story on Instagram showing her holding a phone case that read “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend.” A month later, Bueckers, in an interview was asked about Fudd and that IG post, and she responded that it was Fudd she was dating when asked to reveal the name of her “D1 girlfriend.”

Duo Excited To Reunite

After winning the 2025 national championship together at UConn, Fudd and Bueckers will now join forces with Arike Ogunbowale to form a dynamic trio of guards that should lead the Wings to the playoffs sooner than later.

“Paige is an incredible player. … She is someone who makes playing basketball look easy. Just the prior experience, knowing how to play with her, off of her, will only help going into this. … I can’t wait, obviously, to play with her again, but to play with every single one of them,” Fudd said.

It is what it is as pertains to Fudd and Bueckers’ relationship, and it’s now the Wings headache if things go awry.