‘And She’s Doing It in Her Prime’: Las Vegas Aces Superstar A’ja Wilson Collects WNBA-Record Fifth MVP and Third Consecutive Award, Putting Her in Rarefied Air

A’ja Wilson’s fifth WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) award solidifies her status as the most decorated player in league history and places her among the greatest basketball players of all time.

Wilson extended her record as the most-awarded player in WNBA history, earning her fifth MVP award after previous wins in 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2025. No other player in league history has won more than three MVPs. She also became the first player to win three consecutive MVP awards, taking home the honor in 2024, 2025, and 2026.

A’ja Wilson collected her record fifth WNBA MVP award and became the first person in history to also win three straight placing her in rarified air amongst basketballs all-time greats. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Just Call Her A’ja “Rarified Air” Wilson

Wilson’s unprecedented fifth overall and third consecutive MVP awards placed her in the rarefied air of the sport’s all-time greats. With five career MVPs, Wilson joined NBA legends Michael Jordan and Bill Russell, trailing only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who won six. As usual, Wilson was once again the league’s dominant force.

The former South Carolina Gamecocks star earned the honor after leading the Las Vegas Aces with 26.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. She also became the first WNBA player to average at least 25 points per game while shooting 50% from the field and 40% from 3-point range in a single season.

Fans Chime In

Wilson’s fifth MVP win sparked plenty of debate on social media. Many felt she deserved the award. Others, however, saw things differently.

“And she’s doing it in her prime, not even close to done yet,” a fan said.

“Definitely the best to do it in WNBA History,” another fan said.

“A’ja is building a GOAT case that’s getting harder to argue against,” a fan commented.

“The ‘legendary company’ should be the one that’s impressed,” a fan mentioned.

“Plus she yelled at that old guy fan for absolutely no reason like a total MVP right? Awesome for the league,” one commenter quipped.

RELATED: ‘I Rob My Supporters of Me’: A’ja Wilson Says Social Media Is Fake, But Becoming First WNBA Star With Multiple 1,000-Point Seasons Makes Her Fifth MVP the Truth



“I just want to see her stats after a season with REAL, thorough officiating. That’s all. So the WNBA can look even more stupid than they already,” one critic spewed.

Wilson Hopes to Help Aces Stave Off Elimination

Wilson is looking to rally the Aces and keep their season alive as they trail the expansion Golden State Valkyries 2-0 in the WNBA semifinals.

The Aces are on the brink of elimination despite Wilson’s consistent production, as she has scored 24 points in each of the first two games of the series.

They will lean on her track record in high-stakes games. Earlier in the postseason, Wilson became the first player in WNBA history to score at least 30 points in three consecutive elimination games.