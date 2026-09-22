‘I Rob My Supporters of Me’: A’ja Wilson Says Social Media Is Fake, But Becoming First WNBA Star With Multiple 1,000-Point Seasons Makes Her Fifth MVP the Truth

Jersey sales show overwhelming fan demand for Caitlin Clark, while social media embraces standout rookie Olivia Miles. Yet A’ja Wilson refuses to relinquish her spot atop the WNBA as MVP talk heats up and the league prepares for the postseason.

Despite facing criticism from fans and media for skipping the FIBA World Cup to recover, it seems the crafty veteran knew what she was doing. Wilson validated her strategy on Sept. 20 — scoring 30 points against the Seattle Storm to firmly position herself for a historic fifth MVP award.

A’ja Wilson (pictured) of the Las Vegas Aces signs autographs for fans after becoming the first player in WNBA history to achieve multiple 1,000-point seasons. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A’ja Wilson Becomes First Player in WNBA History With Multiple 1,000-Point Seasons

With another game-breaking performance, Wilson became the first player in WNBA history with multiple 1,000-point seasons. At 30 years old, Wilson also owns four of the seven highest-scoring seasons in league history — another remarkable mark in an already legendary career.

Pressure has never seemed to phase Wilson. In an X post by Ballislife.com, WNBA analyst and former player Renee Montgomery asked Wilson how she has been able to block out the social media noise year after year while continuing to get buckets, win championships and lead.

“I kind of just put the phone away,” Wilson replied. “Social media is not real. And I hate that because I sometimes feel like I rob my supporters of me. But sometimes you have to put that phone up and live outside of that… I think I’ve done that. I’ve kind of disassociated myself and I do miss it a little bit.”

After nearly a decade in the league, the three-time WNBA champion says she values the other aspects of her life that make her who she is off the court. Her high-profile relationship with Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo — who made headlines last season with his historic 83-point game — continues to draw strong media interest.

“I also have fun being around the people I love,” Wilson added. ”I love being a good daughter, a good girlfriend and friend so that’s what I really enjoy on the court and taking my phone away from that so I can block out the noise a little bit.”

The WNBA boasts a fiercely loyal fanbase, but new fan alignments face an undeniable reality in Wilson. While supporters of Clark, Miles, and Angel Reese might experience “Wilson fatigue,” the 30-year-old superstar remains in her prime and far from retirement. Pop culture buzz aside, the league’s rising stars must confront the statistical dominance and championship resume defining Wilson’s status as the undisputed No. 1 player in the game.

“If social media is not real, then why does the entire WNBA use it to make real outcomes and make real people spend money and come with real views that are all wrong,” one fan commented in response to Wilson’s interview.

‘Can’t Believe A’ja Ducking The Big China Girl’: A’ja Wilson Dropping Out Of FIBA World Cup Clears The Lane For Caitlin Clark To Be Undisputed ‘Face of WNBA’

“She & Caitlin Clark have a lot in common when it comes to love of basketball & how they block out noise. W should have marketed the 2×22’s,” another fan observed.

Wilson’s 2026 season statistics and achievements can’t be ignored, regardless of who you root for.

Points Per Game: 26.2 PPG (leading the league)

Rebounds Per Game: 9.3 RPG

Blocks Per Game: 2.0 BPG (leading the league)

History Maker: She swept the Western Conference Player of the Month honors earlier in the season, becoming the only player in WNBA history to sweep the monthly honors in multiple seasons.

With two games left in the WNBA regular season, Wilson’s Las Vegas Aces are battling Reese’s Atlanta Dream for the No. 3 seed, with one game separating the two teams. In addition to her latest statistical milestone, Wilson has continued to add to her place in WNBA history. Her game-winning shot in Game 3 of the 2025 WNBA Finals placed seventh on the list of “Top 10 Plays in WNBA History”

A’ja Wilson Is No. 7 On Top 10 Plays In WNBA History

To identify the Top 30 Plays in WNBA history, the league conducted an extensive review process drawing from team submissions and iconic moments spanning the past three decades. With the Top 30 established, five WNBA legends then came together to rank the Top 10.

Hall of Famers Sheryl Swoopes, Cynthia Cooper, Lauren Jackson, Katie Smith, and Teresa Weatherspoon joined the “Top 10 Selection Show” to rank the most iconic plays in WNBA history. Through spirited debate and personal reflection, the five legends established the official order for the league’s greatest all-time moments.

Top 10 Plays In WNBA History