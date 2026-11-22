

Baltimore Orioles owner David Rubenstein sparked backlash from fans after admitting he initially struggled to understand why people become so invested in their local sports teams when they don’t make money or receive a trophy for their team’s success.

Rubenstein said he couldn’t understand fans’ obsession with winning, suggesting that their passion might boil down to a sense of pride in their communities.

Majority owner David Rubenstein of the Baltimore Orioles said in his new book, “Inside The Owner’s Box,” and in a recent speaking appearance, that he doesn’t understand why fans are so passionate about local sports teams when they are not even the ones making any money. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Speaking at an Economic Club of Washington, D.C., forum following the September release of his book “Inside the Owner’s Box,” which explores his account of buying the Orioles, his vision for the team and how ownership fits into his busy life at 77, Rubenstein said he noticed that friends who owned sports teams were making more money than he was in private equity.

He maintained, however, that he ultimately bought the Orioles for philanthropic reasons tied to his hometown.

Rubenstein Admits to On-Field Struggles

Rubenstein’s public comments have sometimes left Orioles fans questioning whether he understands their expectations as supporters of the franchise. He also admitted that running the team has been harder than he anticipated, joking that he took a first-place team and managed to put it in last place.

In fact, his exact comments probably made Orioles fans wince.

“I couldn’t figure out why it is that people who are fans are so obsessed with the success of their local team. They’re not going to make any more money. They’re not going to go to the Super Bowl and get a trophy out of it.”



Actually the most insane thing I’ve seen an owner say pic.twitter.com/APu9DUQkjw — AT (@BaseballWRLD_) November 20, 2026

He went on to suggest that fans’ emotional investment comes from identifying with their communities and taking pride in their local teams’ success.

“I guess it’s because people take pride in being successful, and if something that’s connected to their local community is successful, they feel better about themselves. That’s why people love to watch sports, I guess.”

Rubenstein also acknowledged that the financial success of sports ownership caught his attention after noticing that several of his wealthy friends were making more money from owning teams than he was in private equity.

“A lot of my friends were buying teams, and I realized they’re making money. They’re making more money than I’m making in private equity.”

He maintained, however, that he ultimately purchased the Orioles for “a philanthropic purpose,” with the goal of helping revive the team and its hometown of Baltimore.

Much to the chagrin of Orioles fans, Rubenstein even joked that he took a first-place team and led it to a 79-82 record while increasing its payroll to $166.7 million.

“I took a team that was in first place and managed to put them in last place.”

Fans Chime In

Rubenstein’s comments quickly sparked an uproar on social media, with fans taking to X to share their reactions and differing opinions.

“Sell the team, its value has gone up 17% since he bought it two years ago,” a fan said.

“Such a wild quote from a guy who clearly knows NOTHING about the power of sports for everyday people but bought the team to help the community???,” another fan said.

“The way he puts it makes sports fans sound like absolute losers,” a user commented.

“So he agrees with Marlon Humphrey?” one netizen quipped.

“It just proves you can be super smart and excellent in one field and be very ignorant in a totally different field or industry,” a fan mentioned.

“These quotes perfectly encapsulate how disconnected the billionaire class is. They genuinely can’t fathom people caring about something bigger than themselves that isn’t directly tied to making money,” another fan quipped.

“He’s an absolute monster,” a fan spewed.

Why Are Orioles Fans Frustrated?

After winning 101 games in 2023 and 91 in 2024, the Orioles stumbled to a 75–87 record in 2025 and a 79–82 finish in 2026.

Critics also pointed to growing tensions surrounding MLB’s collective bargaining agreement, arguing that Rubenstein’s comments about ownership profits ahead of the Dec. 1 CBA deadline could further inflame fans and complicate the players’ union’s position in negotiations.